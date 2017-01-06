British Columbia
Top Stories
- U2 kicking off 30th anniversary 'Joshua Tree' tour in Vancouver
- Apology accepted: John Furlong to speak again at UBC fundraiser
- Police probe early morning targeted shooting in Vancouver
- Former CO who spared bear cubs drops out of NDP nomination race
- Cold weather leaves shelters straining as furry friends seek help
- Two men stabbed in separate downtown Vancouver incidents
- Extra shelter spaces funded for winter: B.C. housing minister
- WestJet flight lands safely in Comox after smoke reported in cabin
- No smoke alarms installed in fatal East Vancouver house blaze: officials
- More snow forecasted, weather warnings issued for B.C.’s South Coast
- Island Ferry preferred operator for potential Nanaimo-Vancouver service
- 'I'll never experience this fear again': Canadian family recalls Florida shooting