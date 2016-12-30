CTV Vancouver News - Local Breaking News | Weather & Traffic

British Columbia

INSIDE VANCOUVER.CTVNEWS.CA

Connect with CTV News

Top Stories

CTV National News

  • Canadian-made blood test for concussions could radically simplify diagnosis
  • Revellers around the world usher in 2017
  • Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his 'many enemies'
  • Recovery of missing plane over Lake Erie to start Sunday

WATCH CTV NEWS VANCOUVER

CML team

CTV Morning Live

Watch the top stories from CTV Morning Live Vancouver

CTV News Vancouver

CTV News at Noon

Watch the top stories from CTV News Vancouver at Noon

CTV News at Five Coleen

CTV News at Five

Watch the top stories from CTV News Vancouver at Five

CTV News at 6

CTV News at Six

Watch the top stories from CTV News Vancouver at Six

CTV News at 11:30 norma reid jason pires

CTV News at 11:30

Watch the top stories from CTV News Vancouver at 11:30

The Last Word with Mike McCardell and Dave Gerry.

The Last Word with Mike McCardell and Dave Gerry


McLaughlin On Your Side

In Pictures

Follow CTV Vancouver on Twitter

Follow CTV Vancouver on Facebook

CTV Vancouver

Features

Weather Warnings

No watches or warnings in effect.

Latest Videos

Poll Question of the day
Share your comments on Facebook and Twitter


Advertisement



Go behind the scenes
with CTV Vancouver on Instagram


Most Popular

CTV News Programs