British Columbia
Top Stories
- New Year's Eve snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Valley
- Canada defends Spengler Cup title with 5-2 victory over HC Lugano
- Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
- Calgary police allege pilot blew three times legal alcohol limit
- Fireworks, performances across the country mark start of Canada's 150th year
- Be careful not to ring in 2017 with an overdose, health officials warn
- Mounties seek witnesses to fatal Christmas Eve pedestrian crash
- UN backs Russian-Turkish Syria efforts, as ceasefire wavers
- Detective charged with sex crimes off the job, still on payroll
- 'Definitely a fighter': Owner raising money for dog injured in fire
- Search called off for snowshoers missing since Christmas Day
- 'All hell is going to break loose in Vancouver': Ex-trader's real estate forecast