Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.

Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found near Kelowna over the weekend.

Mounties say officers were called to a forestry service road near Big White Ski Resort on Saturday afternoon and found the human remains in a creek.

Investigators are still working with the B.C. Coroners Service to identify the victim, police said.

"We can confirm it is being investigated as a homicide,” B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement Monday. "The investigation is in its preliminary stages, with no identified risk to the public."

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area of the 201 Forest Service Road over the past two weeks to call the B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.