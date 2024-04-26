Vancouver police seek witnesses after crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Police in Vancouver are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a serious crash Thursday left one man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Quebec Street and East 41st Avenue.

Investigators say a grey Honda Civic collided with a grey Dodge Caravan, causing the car to spin around and strike a light pole.

The Vancouver Police Department says the Honda driver, described in a statement Friday as a man in his 20s, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the minivan was not seriously hurt.

Detectives believe the collision occurred when the minivan driver was making a left turn from East 41st Avenue to head south on Quebec Street while the Honda driver was travelling east on 41st Avenue straight through the intersection.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera video of the incident is asked to contact the Vancouver police collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012.