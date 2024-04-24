B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA

An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.

The organization says a man found the dog—later named Wilfred by staff—off Postil Road. “As he was unloading his bike from his truck, he noticed a light reflecting off something down the embankment,” the BC SPCA writes in a media release issued Wednesday.

It turned out to be a pet carrier, and the dachshund was trapped inside “covered in feces and urine.”

The man and his partner brought the dog to the vet, where wounds on its upper lip were treated and it was put on a refeeding plan. Wilfred is now living in a foster home.

Wilfred is pictured when he was first brought in to the BC SCPA's care. Manager of the BC SPCA’s Kelowna shelter Shannon Paille says in the release that it was a “miracle” Wildfred was found, adding that it appears the dog was in the embankment for “quite some time” and it’s uncertain how much longer it would have survived in that condition.

“They were so scared when they brought him to the vet clinic,” she says in the release. “His eyes were so sad. He looked like he had lost hope.”

The charity says Wilfred’s “charming personality” is coming out now that he’s getting better and staff have “fallen in love with this little fighter.”

The BC SCPA says it’s unknown at this time when Wilfred will go up for adoption.