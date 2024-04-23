Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found

Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Kelowna RCMP issued an appeal to the public to be on the lookout for 79-year-old Allan Francescutti, who has not been seen since April 16.

Francescutti was last seen leaving Kelowna's Lower Mission neighbourhood in his truck, described by police as "a black/dark blue 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic quad cab with Warlock trim package, front and rear mud flaps" and a chrome ram head ornament mounted on the dash.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said a vehicle belonging to Francescutti had been located near the intersection of Beaver Lake and Dee Lake roads, a rural area east of Lake Country.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has been called to search the area, and police are asking the public to stay away.

“It is important that people don’t saturate the area and interfere with our initial search,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier in an updated news release from Kelowna RCMP.

“We have several resources right now looking for the missing man, including air services, (police dog services), drones and search and rescue.”

Police described Francescutti as 5'10" tall with grey hair and green eyes. He weighs 152 pounds and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue shirt and black pants.

In their initial appeal, Kelowna Mounties asked anyone who has seen the missing senior or his vehicle recently to call them or the nearest RCMP detachment.