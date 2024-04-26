Saanich to consider amalgamating fire department with Victoria, Esquimalt, Oak Bay

Saanich council will be discussing a report Monday prepared by Saanich Fire Chief Michael Kaye on the merits of amalgamating the fire departments of Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt and Saanich.

“It could be a baby step forward,” said Saanich Coun. Colin Plant.

Plant says new national changes to health and safety requirements for firefighters mean highrise fires need to be fought by more first responders.

“Right now, none of the four fire departments are able to – on their own – meet national standards for highrise fires,” said Plant. “When we have a fire like that, we do rely on mutual aid and our fire departments do support each other but those mutual-aid agreements need to be negotiated from time to time. I would hate to see a time where we couldn't have a mutual-aid agreement signed.”

Plant says one amalgamated department would solve that problem. He also points to other benefits that could come with one integrated fire department.

“There's the benefits of training together so that all of the fire department members in the region would be able to address the same types of fires,” said Plant.

Plant also points to potential cost savings.

“We all know that when you have a bigger purchasing body, you get a better deal on your purchases than if you have four separate entities buying the same amount of materials,” said Plant.

“I think this is a reasonable question to be asking,” said Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

Murdoch says it isn’t a surprise to see this come forward as it was part of Saanich’s strategic plan. He says he can’t speak for Oak Bay council as it hasn’t gotten that far through the process yet but believes the idea does have merit.

“I think on basic principles we have an obligation to maximize public safety and to look at all our services as to what is the most cost-effective way to deliver those services,” said Murdoch.

If Saanich council decides to pursue the amalgamation of the four core municipal fire departments on Monday night, it will then invite the other three municipalities to the table for further discussions.