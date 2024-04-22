Discover Singapore's beauty with Air Canada's new direct flights from Vancouver International Airport

Sponsored by:

For those drawn to the nature, history, and culture of Southeast Asia, Singapore stands as a special place to see it all. And to facilitate seamless and enjoyable journeys, Air Canada and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) are proud to announce new non-stop, year-round flights between Vancouver and Singapore. With flights running four times a week aboard the state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner, this new route offers unparalleled convenience and comfort for globetrotters venturing into the heart of Lion City and beyond.

Exploring Singapore’s treasures

Singapore, a small yet vibrant city-state, boasts an array of unparalleled experiences for travellers looking for a distinctly unique destination within Southeast Asia. And while it is a relatively small country, it’s not short on unique experiences to enjoy while you’re there. Some of the top attractions include:

Gardens by the Bay: Tourists flock to the awe-inspiring Supertree Grove, the twice-nightly light show, and the abundance of beautiful plants on display. Plus, be sure to check out the treetop walk and 114’ indoor waterfall.

Tourists flock to the awe-inspiring Supertree Grove, the twice-nightly light show, and the abundance of beautiful plants on display. Plus, be sure to check out the treetop walk and 114’ indoor waterfall. National Gallery Singapore: the largest collection of modern art in Southeast Asia with over 9,000 works of art. The gallery’s collection is so big in fact, that it’s spread across two national monuments: City Hall and the city’s old Supreme Court. You can buy tickets online, and visiting during the week will help avoid some of the lines.

the largest collection of modern art in Southeast Asia with over 9,000 works of art. The gallery’s collection is so big in fact, that it’s spread across two national monuments: City Hall and the city’s old Supreme Court. You can buy tickets online, and visiting during the week will help avoid some of the lines. Cultural neighbourhoods: Singapore is a melting pot of cultures, so you should make time to visit their many cultural neighbourhoods including Little India, Chinatown, and Kampong Glam, their historic Muslim quarters. Plus, you can tour the city in Vespa sidecars for a unique view of all the different areas.

Singapore is a melting pot of cultures, so you should make time to visit their many cultural neighbourhoods including Little India, Chinatown, and Kampong Glam, their historic Muslim quarters. Plus, you can tour the city in Vespa sidecars for a unique view of all the different areas. Marina Bay Sands: If you’re able to, treating yourself to dine or stay at the iconic Marina Bay Sands is a must. Enjoy a meal at their Michelin-starred restaurant, take in the view from the 57th-floor SkyPark, play some games at the casino, or do some retail therapy at the hotel’s mall. It’s truly an architectural wonder, and a must-see while you’re there.

If you’re able to, treating yourself to dine or stay at the iconic Marina Bay Sands is a must. Enjoy a meal at their Michelin-starred restaurant, take in the view from the 57th-floor SkyPark, play some games at the casino, or do some retail therapy at the hotel’s mall. It’s truly an architectural wonder, and a must-see while you’re there. Hawker centres: One significant thing Singapore is known for is its hawker centres, which are large markets with seemingly endless vendors serving everything from local dishes to international fare, including Chinese, Indian, Malay, and western cuisine.

One significant thing Singapore is known for is its hawker centres, which are large markets with seemingly endless vendors serving everything from local dishes to international fare, including Chinese, Indian, Malay, and western cuisine. Night markets: Singapore also has many night markets, and they’re the perfect way to explore, shop, and eat like a local. Each market has its own speciality or focus, so do some research to find the right market for your interests.

Singapore also has many night markets, and they’re the perfect way to explore, shop, and eat like a local. Each market has its own speciality or focus, so do some research to find the right market for your interests. Botanic Gardens: This UNESCO World Heritage site is divided into three areas, which include a rainforest, an orchid garden with over 1,000 species and 2,000 hybrids, and a children’s garden with threehouses, suspension bridge, and a farm.

This UNESCO World Heritage site is divided into three areas, which include a rainforest, an orchid garden with over 1,000 species and 2,000 hybrids, and a children’s garden with threehouses, suspension bridge, and a farm. Mint Museum of Toys: Embrace your inner child at the MINT, which stands for Moment of Imagination and Nostalgia with Toys. There are roughly 8,000 toys on display at any given moment, coming from 40 countries and going back over the past 200 years. They have rotating exhibitions, so check to see what you could see on your trip!

Embrace your inner child at the MINT, which stands for Moment of Imagination and Nostalgia with Toys. There are roughly 8,000 toys on display at any given moment, coming from 40 countries and going back over the past 200 years. They have rotating exhibitions, so check to see what you could see on your trip! Sentosa: On the country’s southern coast lies Sentosa, an island resort with a world-class aquarium, Universal Studios Singapore theme park, indoor skydiving, several adventure parks and playgrounds, fine dining, blissful spas, and of course, stunning beaches. It’s conveniently accessible by car, transit and the boardwalk, so you can make a day trip of it, or stay at one of the several luxury hotels.

Elevating the flying experience with Air Canada’s Dreamliner

Air Canada’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner redefines the notion of air travel comfort for travellers. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this marvel of modern aviation ensures a smoother ride through the skies, providing passengers with a serene and tranquil journey.

The Dreamliner’s expansive windows offer breathtaking vistas, connecting travellers to the wonders unfolding below. With dimmable windows and adjustable cabin lighting, the in-flight environment can be tailored to mimic the golden hues of a sunset or to help passengers drift off under a simulated starlit sky.

(Air Canada)

From Vancouver with Air Canada

YVR has been recognized as one of the top airports in North America, making the start of your trip just as memorable as the journey and destination.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes nearly 16 hours to complete the almost 13,000KM flight, Air Canada’s longest route measured by distance, when going from Vancouver to Singapore, and a shade over 14 hours coming back to Vancouver. Flights now leave YVR on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, flying red-eye to land in Singapore first-thing in the morning the following day, and depart from Singapore the mornings of Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Planning your trip

As the natural and cultural beauty of Singapore calls, seize the opportunity to embark on an adventure like no other. Whether you’re admiring the architectural marvels of Marina Bay Sands or taking in the cultural vibrancy of Kampong Glam, Singapore promises an unforgettable trip for every visitor.

For Canadian passport holders, entry into Singapore is a breeze as you can enter the country without a visa. As you navigate the Lion City, remember to respect local customs and regulations, including Singapore’s stringent cleanliness standards and prohibitions on activities such as chewing gum and littering.

For those travelling from Singapore to Canada and beyond, YVR features a smooth process for travellers connecting to destinations within Canada or the United States.

With over 180 destinations worldwide, Air Canada is an established, trusted companion for travellers, and this new direct route from Vancouver to Singapore marks yet another milestone in Air Canada’s commitment to connecting travellers with their destination without sacrificing convenience or comfort. The journey from Vancouver to the Lion City has never been more accessible. Embark on your Singaporean odyssey today and unlock the wonders that await in this captivating Southeast Asian gem.

