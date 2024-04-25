Canucks in talks to host playoff fan fest outside B.C. Place: tourism minister

It’s unclear whether there will be full-on public viewing areas for Vancouver Canucks games during this Stanley Cup playoff run in the downtown core – but the hockey team is in talks about setting up a possible fan fest area outside B.C. Place.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham alluded to the plan while speaking to reporters at the legislature on Thursday.

“We see that working really well at B.C. Place for the BC Lions and so it’s already been established that people know how to have fun right there,” Popham said. “It’s a great spot.”

Outdoor viewing parties are featuring heavily in other Canadian cities during this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs – with some Vancouver fans here feeling like they're missing out.

Canuck fans CTV News spoke with on Thursday said they wanted the return of outdoor viewing events – but acknowledged it would need to be done carefully given the 2011 riot.

That cautious view was shared by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim when asked about the possibility of the city giving the green light for these large-scale watch parties.

“We had 155,000 people there (in 2011) and when you look at the report that John Furlong put together, you could double the number of police officers there – and as the situation there unfolded, it wouldn’t have made a difference, so we’re being a lot more thoughtful,” he said at a news conference on Thursday.

As for the business community – which has its own scars from 2011 – it seems there’s support for viewing parties under the right circumstances.

“We’re definitely open to the idea of making sure we’re creating a buzz and creating excitement about these games, and if that’s a viewing party, we will support that, obviously ensuring safety measures are in place,” Downtown Van director of operations Joshua Davidson told CTV News on Thursday, speaking on behalf of the city’s business improvement association.

But even with talks underway there’s been no indication anything will be in place for Friday’s Game 3 between the Canucks and the Nashville Predators. Fans will however be able to buy tickets for a watch party inside Rogers Arena.