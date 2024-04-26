1 man in custody after suspicious fire at Surrey townhome, RCMP say

A fire that displaced three families from a townhouse complex in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Friday afternoon is considered suspicious, local Mounties say.

Surrey RCMP said a 22-year-old man is in custody after the blaze on 66 Avenue near 127 Street, which began around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters told CTV News they arrived to find "heavy smoke and flames" coming from both the front and back of the middle unit of the five-home, three-storey townhouse complex.

A second alarm was activated and more than two dozen firefighters and 10 trucks responded to the scene.

All occupants had exited the building by the time crews arrived. One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no one was taken to hospital, according to firefighters.

Crews said the blaze damaged three units, and that the occupants of those units would be displaced overnight. The damage was heaviest to the centre unit, where the fire originated. The other two units are likely still habitable, but were being held empty Friday as a precaution, firefighters said.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release that the detachment's Arson Investigation Unit will be working with the city's fire investigator to "determine the circumstances" of the blaze.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video from the area is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-58390, police said.