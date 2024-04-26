'Many witnesses' in area during deadly stabbing in White Rock, B.C., investigators say

Homicide detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in White Rock, B.C., say there were several witnesses in the area during the altercation between the 26-year-old victim and the perpetrator who remains at large.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says investigators have reviewed video from the scene of the Tuesday night stabbing and are now urging those witnesses to come forward.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of the White Rock pier on Marine Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man suffering stab wounds. Kulwinder Singh Sohi was treated on scene but died from his injuries.

"This occurred in a very public location," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a statement ahead of a planned news conference Friday afternoon. "From our video review, we know there were many witnesses in the area. If you were there or parked in the area, now is the time to call IHIT."

Investigators say witnesses described seeing Sohi in a physical altercation with the suspect before chasing him eastbound on the White Rock Promenade toward a parking lot next to the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles (Pa-Kwach-Tun) Memorial Plaza.

The suspect is described as a Black man who stands approximately 5'11" tall. Witnesses reported he was wearing a dark-coloured hat and a grey hoodie at the time of the stabbing.

Pierotti said investigators will "continue to work tirelessly… to identify, locate and arrest the person responsible for this tragedy."

Police are expected to take questions from the media at the plaza at 1 p.m. Friday.

The fatal stabbing was the second knife attack in the area over a 48-hour period. Police were called to the promenade around 9 p.m. Sunday when a 28-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in what investigators believe was an unprovoked attack.