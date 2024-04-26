Orca calf that was trapped in B.C. lagoon for weeks swims free

An orca whale calf that has been stranded in a B.C. lagoon for weeks after her pregnant mother died swam out on her own early Friday morning.

In a statement, Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John said the calf swam out at about 2:30 a.m. during high tide. Multiple attempts have been made to rescue the orca since she became trapped in late March.

The statement said a team fed the two-year-old calf, who has been named kʷiisaḥiʔis – or Brave Little Hunter – and was "treated to a long night" of the whale "breaching and playing at the end of the lagoon near the causeway bridge."

"After most everyone had left to get some sleep, the small group who remained stood as witnesses to watch her swim under the bridge and down the inlet," the statement said "The team later found her in Espinosa Inlet and followed her from a distance as she moved toward Esperanza Inlet proper. This morning they will encourage her out toward the open ocean where it is hoped that the Brave Little Hunter's calls will now be heard by her family."

Rescue efforts began last month in the Vancouver Island town of Zeballos, which is about 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria. The young whale swam into the area with her mother, who became stranded on a sandbar while hunting and died.

One attempt to free the animal from the lagoon included using a net to corral her into a large fabric sling in shallow waters. But the whale managed to dodge a 50-strong rescue team who were using boats, divers and sophisticated underwater detection equipment.

Other approaches were even more creative: one Nanaimo woman tried to coax the whale out of the lagoon by playing her violin during high tide.

Officials say the focus will now be to help the whale reunite with her pod.

Ehattesaht's statement said there will be increased patrols to make sure the calf doesn't come in contact with boats or people. The local nations and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans are asking the public to stay away from the area.