BC Ferries adds outdoor pet areas on 2 more vessels

BC Ferries has added outdoor pet areas to two of its vessels and is "considering" offering the option on its busiest route, the company announced Monday.

Space for leashed dogs and cats in carriers will now be available on the upper decks of the Queen of Coquitlam and the Queen of Surrey, which service the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay-Langdale routes.

“Our customers have told us that their pets need a better way to travel and we’ve taken steps to make that a reality. This is great news for customers preparing to travel with pets in the busy spring and summer seasons,” Melanie Lucia, vice-President of customer experience, said in a statement.

So far, none of the vessels travelling on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route have outdoor options for pets but the announcement said adding these spaces is something that has not been ruled out as the company looks at "ways to prioritize comfort for pets and their owners on more vessels."

Customer surveys, according to BC Ferries, have shown widespread support for expanding these outdoor areas. The designated areas are accessed by a dedicated stairwell or elevator, waste bags and water bowls are provided, and cleaning will be done "regularly."

Pets other than cats or dogs are not allowed.