'It's brutal': Family pleads for help finding missing Abbotsford man

Abbotsford, B.C. -

The community in Abbotsford is continuing to search for a missing man last seen three days ago.

Wesley Bosman was last seen leaving his home around 3 a.m. on Tuesday near Ash Street and Cedar Avenue.

Since then, the community has been banding together to find the 27-year-old.

“This has been the worst few days of my entire life,” his father Randy said at a news conference Friday.

Wesley's family is making a desperate plea to find their loved one.

“Let us know he's OK, first and foremost," Randy Bosman said. "We're killing ourselves here, we're not eating, we're not sleeping and it's brutal.”

His family said he was acting extremely out of character before he disappeared.

“Whether it's psychological, chemical or other, we don't know,” his father said.

“But (it was a) mood swing that we'd never seen before the day he disappeared and that started that morning.”

Wesley is described as 6’2", 120 pounds, with short, dark blond hair and an orangish/brown mustache with traces of a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and navy blue jogging pants. His family said he was not dressed for the weather and is believed to have been on foot.

Police and volunteers have been searching for Wesley for three days.

“We have been using such things as air support, police dogs, we've had boots on the ground, search and rescue has graciously been offering their services to us,” said Abbotsford police Const. Jody Thomas.

“We've been pulling CCTV footage and we've been doing neighbourhood canvassing.”

Within a day, more than 1,300 people joined a Facebook group called "Find Wesley Bosman" dedicated to finding him.

Many have been volunteering to search alongside Wesley's family.

“A fellow Wes went to school with in middle school has been coming out every single night,” Randy said. “He comes out right after work, drives around until 11 searching and goes home. I tried to give him gas money, (but he) won't accept it.”

The search is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.