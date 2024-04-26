Sex offender Randall Hopley pleads guilty to several charges

A high-risk sex offender who disappeared from a Vancouver halfway house last fall – sparking a 10-day manhunt – pleaded guilty to several charges on Friday.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said Randall Hopley pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his long-term supervision order and one count of failing to attend court.

The case was adjourned, with a sentencing date expected to be set in early May.

Authorities said Hopley cut off his ankle monitor and fled his halfway house on Nov. 4, breaching the conditions of his supervision order two days before he was scheduled to stand trial for another breach of those conditions.

He was placed on long-term supervision after serving his sentence for abducting a three-year-old boy in the southeastern B.C. community of Sparwood in 2011.

The intense search for Hopley – who has a history of sexual offences against children – came to an end on Nov. 14 outside a Vancouver police building on the Downtown Eastside.

Hopley told investigators he was planning to turn himself in because he was cold.