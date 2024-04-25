Smash cars and catfish: What Nashville has in store for the Vancouver Canucks
After dropping Game 2 at home on Tuesday, the Vancouver Canucks are now in Nashville for Games 3 and 4 of their first-round matchup against the Predators. And fans there are gearing up for a unique playoff tradition that gives new meaning to Bridgestone Arena’s nickname: Smashville.
At the start of every playoff round, Preds fans take sledgehammers to a car decked out in the opposing teams name and colours. And the Canucks car is now outside the arena, ready to be smashed before Friday’s game.
“I’m curious how beat up it will be,” said Harman Dayal, a Canucks reporter with The Athletic who is in Nashville to cover Games 3 and 4.
“That’s part of the fun of playoff hockey, right? Every fan base, every team has its own traditions.”
Predators fans are also known to throw catfish on the ice during playoff games, and they relentlessly taunt visiting netminders with deafening chants after every Nashville goal.
“I covered a game in the regular season between Vancouver and Nashville in December, and I can tell you that Bridgestone Arena is absolutely rocking,” said Dayal. “You don’t typically think of Nashville as one of the pure hockey markets in the NHL. But those fans are passionate, they are loud, and it’s going to be a hostile, intimidating environment for the Canucks.”
The Canucks will have to face the Predators without number one goalie Thatcher Demko, who made the trip to Nashville but will not suit up. Backup Casey DeSmith will be between the pipes, like he was for Game 2.
“DeSmith spoke after practice about how helpful it is just for him to still have Demko’s support, and how close they have been,” said Dayal.
“I think Demmer coming on the trip – and he’s doing this thing in therapy and stuff – but I think it’s important he’s around," said Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet.
"And Demmer wants to be around, so I think that really helps.”
The Canucks will have Tyler Myers back in the lineup Friday. The defencemen missed Game 2 with the flu. He skated with the team during Thursday’s practice in Nashville, where the focus was on getting pucks through the persistent Predators screen.
“Sometimes it just comes down to will and hunger to the get the puck to the net,” said Myers.
“I just thought Nashville’s will to defend was better than our will to score, let’s face it,” said Tocchet. “I think there is position and plays there, but it’s really a will.”
The Canucks will have some fan support in Nashville.
“We landed here Wednesday night and our cab driver was asking me if Canadians have this week off, because he has heard of a lot of people from Vancouver coming in,” said Dayal.
But mostly, Bridgestone Arena will be full of pumped-up Predators fans, fresh off smashing a car, and looking for more Canucks destruction on the ice.
“It’s one to one, it’s two evenly matched teams,” said Tocchet. “It’s going to be an exciting game, and we have got to embrace the excitement.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. tenants evicted for landlord's use after refusing large rent increase to take over neighbouring suite
Ashley Dickey and her mother rented part of the same Coquitlam duplex in three different decades under three different landlords.
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Legislative Assembly of Ontario by House Speaker Ted Arnott on Thursday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment which has been banned at Queen’s Park.
Mountain guide dies after falling into a crevasse in Banff National Park
A man who fell into a crevasse while leading a backcountry ski group deep in the Canadian Rockies has died.
Expert warns of food consumption habits amid rising prices
A new survey by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab asked Canadians about their food consumption habits amid rising prices.
Here's why provinces aren't following Saskatchewan's lead on the carbon tax home heating fight
After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government would still send Canada Carbon Rebate cheques to Saskatchewan residents, despite Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's decision to stop collecting the carbon tax on natural gas or home heating, questions were raised about whether other provinces would follow suit. CTV News reached out across the country and here's what we found out.
Montreal actress calls Weinstein ruling 'discouraging' but not surprising
A Montreal actress, who has previously detailed incidents she had with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, says a New York Court of Appeals decision overturning his 2020 rape conviction is 'discouraging' but not surprising.
Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, shoots 81 in U.S. Open qualifier
Charlie Woods failed to advance in a U.S. Open local qualifying event Thursday, shooting a 9-over 81 at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club.
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye make it four NFL drafts with quarterbacks going 1-3
Caleb Williams is heading to the Windy City, aiming to become the franchise quarterback Chicago has sought for decades.
Improve balance and build core strength with this exercise
When it comes to cardiovascular fitness, you may tend to focus on activities that move you forward, such as walking, running and cycling.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Hiker airlifted to hospital in critical condition after falling into Vancouver Island canyon
A hiker was airlifted to hospital in critical condition Tuesday after he fell approximately 60 metres into a canyon on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. civil lawsuit against Sex Pistols guitarist alleges 1980 sexual assault
A Vancouver woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Paramount Pictures Corp. and punk rocker Stephen Jones of The Sex Pistols alleging he sexually assaulted her as a teenager while she was a movie extra more than 40 years ago.
-
Harbour Air commits to buying 50 electric engines for seaplane fleet
Harbour Air is travelling towards a more sustainable future, looking to electrify its fleet of 45 aircraft.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
UCP able to remove councillors and axe city bylaws in new sweeping bill aimed at municipal politics
The Government of Alberta wants to change how municipalities handle elections and local politics.
-
Oilers 'far superior' to Kings when they're on top of their game: analyst
It's a travel day for the Edmonton Oilers — and some of their fans are along for the ride.
-
Experts urge Albertans to check measles vaccine status after confirmed Edmonton case
A confirmed case of measles in Edmonton has prompted another plea from health officials for people to make sure vaccinations are up to date.
Calgary
-
Calgary CO call in Brentwood sends 7 people to hospital
Seven people were taken to Calgary hospitals on Thursday for carbon monoxide exposure.
-
Calgary financial advisor charged after allegedly embezzling nearly $5M
A Calgary man who worked as a senior financial advisor has been charged with fraud and theft after police say he misappropriated nearly $5 million from his clients.
-
Former U of L student awarded diversity, equity and inclusion medal by NASA
A former University of Lethbridge student has been awarded the Medal for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Equity by NASA.
Lethbridge
-
Former U of L student awarded diversity, equity and inclusion medal by NASA
A former University of Lethbridge student has been awarded the Medal for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Equity by NASA.
-
Oilers get hat trick from MacNeil en route to 4-1 win over Bandits
The Okotoks Oilers bounced back against the Bandits Wednesday night, defeating Brooks 4-1.
-
Fire risk for southern Alberta high: Natural Resources Canada
It’s not even May 1 and the fire risk for southern Alberta is already alarming.
Winnipeg
-
'Deep ignorance': Calls for Manitoba trustee to resign sparked after comments about Indigenous people and reconciliation
A rural Manitoba school trustee is facing calls to resign over comments he made about Indigenous people and residential schools earlier this week.
-
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaving politics after 23 years
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson is resigning her legislature seat and leaving political life.
-
Arrest made in 2021 northern Manitoba double homicide: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a suspect in relation to a 2021 double homicide in a remote northern community.
Regina
-
RCMP make 2 arrests in connection to Oxbow area homicide
Saskatchewan RCMP have made two arrests in a homicide investigation in the province's southeast.
-
'Get these doctors here': Sask. family calls on province to step up gastroenterologist recruitment
The Weber family is being forced to travel to Toronto due to a lack of pediatric gastroenterologists (GIs) in the province. The family’s situation was highlighted by Saskatchewan’s official opposition.
-
Looking ahead to the upcoming CFL Draft
The draft will take place on Tuesday, April 30, the Saskatchewan Roughriders currently hold the third overall pick.
Saskatoon
-
Crown argues for life sentence for Sask. Mountie who shot and killed his lover
A Crown prosecutor says the former RCMP officer who shot and killed his lover should be sentenced to life in prison.
-
'Difficult to maintain': Private Sask. school embroiled in abuse allegations may soon close
A private Christian school at the centre of a civil lawsuit and several criminal cases might soon be taken over by an affiliated group, according to a letter obtained by CTV News.
-
Council votes for bike safety improvements at corner where cyclist was killed
Saskatoon city council is making road safety improvements following the death of a cyclist at a busy intersection last year.
Toronto
-
Suspect, 3 persons of interest sought after man falls to death from downtown Toronto balcony
Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was reportedly pushed to his death from a balcony downtown late Wednesday night.
-
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Legislative Assembly of Ontario by House Speaker Ted Arnott on Thursday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment which has been banned at Queen’s Park.
-
Man shot and killed in violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse, police say
Toronto police say they are searching for three suspects after a man was shot and killed inside an Etobicoke townhouse during what investigators have described as a violent home invasion.
Montreal
-
Body of Quebec man who died in Cuba found in Russia, family confirms
A Montreal-area family confirmed to CTV News that the body of their loved one who died while on vacation in Cuba is being repatriated to Canada after it was mistakenly sent to Russia.
-
Montreal actress calls Weinstein ruling 'discouraging' but not surprising
A Montreal actress, who has previously detailed incidents she had with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, says a New York Court of Appeals decision overturning his 2020 rape conviction is 'discouraging' but not surprising.
-
'There's really no justice': Quebec mother, daughter speak out after man gets house arrest for years of abuse
A mother and daughter are speaking out after a Quebec man was sentenced to house arrest for years of domestic abuse. They were both physically assaulted by the mother's ex-partner and say the offender got off with another light sentence.
Ottawa
-
Criminal charge laid in 2023 hedge trimming death; company owner pleads guilty to Ministry of Labour charge
The supervisor of a 20-year-old man who died after he was electrocuted while trimming hedges in Manotick in May 2023 has been charged with criminal negligence causing death. Meanwhile, the company owner has pleaded guilty to a charge laid by the Ministry of Labour.
-
Attempted murder charges laid in Renfrew, Ont. double stabbing
Two people, including a 60-year-old man, are facing charges in connection with a double stabbing in Renfrew, Ont.
-
Here is where Ottawa's newest roundabout is planned and why OC Transpo says it's needed
Love them or hate them, roundabouts are found all-around the city, but a plan to a replace an Orléans intersection with one has some residents upset.
Atlantic
-
'They followed their gut': N.B. RCMP say wellbeing check led to rescue of human trafficking victims
The New Brunswick RCMP say a wellbeing check that led to the rescue of three women from alleged human trafficking in Moncton earlier this month was the result of someone following their gut.
-
2 teens charged in Halifax homicide: police
Two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to an alleged homicide near the Halifax Shopping Centre earlier this week.
-
N.S. residents arrested at New Brunswick border with multiple weapons
Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested two Nova Scotia residents at the New Brunswick border after they seized multiple prohibited firearms.
London
-
Aamjiwnaang First Nation declares state of emergency over benzene levels
On Thursday, Aamjiwnaang First Nation Chief Chris Plain declared a state of emergency due to the high levels of benzene.
-
A First Nations young female hockey player bears the Toronto Maple Leafs’ flag before playoff game
Madison Maness had the chance to do something not many people get to do.
-
Laid off workers seeking severance say 'Shame on Wescast'
A crowd of former Wescast employees and supporters rallied outside Wescast Industries in Wingham, Ont. on Thursday, requesting the severance pay they're owed.
Kitchener
-
Generational farm could be impacted if Wilmot land assembly goes ahead
A family of farmers say their operations would be significantly impacted if the Region of Waterloo goes ahead with a land assembly project in the Wilmot Township area.
-
Former Kitchener doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients makes brief court appearance as marathon trial continues
The trial for former neurologist Jeffrey (Scott) Sloka began two and a half years ago, and it remains unclear when there may be a verdict.
-
Drivers who got bad fuel from Guelph, Ont. gas station receiving compensation
Drivers who were hit with hefty repair bills after fueling up at a Guelph gas station appear to be finally getting their money back.
Northern Ontario
-
Former head of Ont. tech company charged in $6M fraud case
A years-long fraud investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police’s anti-rackets branch has resulted in fraud and other charges for the former head of BioNorth Technology Group, Frank Benincasa
-
Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence
During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.
-
Fire victims in Timmins say thieves have stolen their personal belongings
A month after an accidental fire forced more than 100 people out of their apartments at the Empire Complex in Timmins, residents are now dealing with being victims of theft.
N.L.
-
Made-in-Newfoundland vodka claims top prize at worldwide competition
A Newfoundland-made vodka has been named one of the world’s best by judges at this year’s World Vodka Awards.
-
Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.