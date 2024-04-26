Vehicle involved in fatal B.C. hit-and-run crash located, police say

Mounties have found a vehicle believed to have struck and killed a young woman on Vancouver Island in a hit-and-run crash last week.

The victim was hit on the Trans-Canada Highway between Green Road and Beverly Street in Duncan, B.C., just before 10 p.m. on April 18.

The driver reportedly fled and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, an RCMP spokesperson said investigators were looking for a grey Hyundai Elantra from the years 2011 to 2013, saying the car likely has "significant damage" to the front driver's side.

In an update Friday, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said officers had located and examined the vehicle they believe was involved.

The detachment did not indicate that a suspect had been identified or arrested. "Our officers are continuing to work tirelessly to advance the investigation," the statement said.

Police are still urging witnesses and those with information about the collision to come forward.

"If you know anything about this hit and run and have not yet spoken with us, please come forward and speak with investigators or supply any dash-camera footage you may have," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano said in the release.

"If you have any information please contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522."

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours overnight and into the next day as investigators gathered forensic evidence in an effort to track down the driver.