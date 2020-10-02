VANCOUVER -- In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, the leaders of British Columbia’s political parties are revealing how they’re keeping safe during the province’s pandemic election.

The NDP, Liberals and Greens all say they are taking thoughtful precautions to safeguard themselves, their staff and the voters they’re trying to woo.

“We have a bus, as we’re calling it, ‘the Us Bus,’” said NDP leader John Horgan. “There’s seven of us, we’ve been travelling from our campaign headquarters to events in the Lower Mainland and have been to Kitimat last week and we’re going to the Kootenays this weekend … We’re very tight and we have family members – one of the people on our team is in my bubble and his twin brother is in another bubble so they haven’t seen each other, they won’t be interacting until the campaign is over.”

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson says he’s keeping his team in a small bubble as well.

“I drive in one vehicle with one person. I use a mask whenever I’m not on camera and we’re being very prudent about keeping working groups of people separate so that there’s no chance of transmission between bubbles,” said Wilkinson. “This is our duty as members of the public and the people of British Columbia to make sure we’re maintaining a healthy working environment through the campaign.”

He held a virtual campaign rally with Liberal candidates and supporters over the weekend and has been hosting Q&A sessions with candidates on Facebook live, with ample physical distance, in order to promote the party’s platforms; these measures are in addition to the campaign’s traditional and social media advertising.

Unlike workers at the White House, Wilkinson says he and his staff are not regularly tested.

“We have not approached testing because Dr. Henry’s been very clear you shouldn’t be lining up for testing if you have no symptoms,” he told reporters. “What we’re doing instead is being very cautious.”

Horgan emphasized the differences between B.C.’s election and how the U.S. Republican Party’s campaign has unfolded.

“I think the contrast is fairly obvious. Our campaign and the other parties that are campaigning right now are totally focussed on a COVID-friendly campaign,” he said. “We’re not seeing large gatherings, we’re always wearing our masks, we’re physical distancing, hand hygiene is absolutely fundamental.”

The BC Green Party leader referenced Donald Trump’s illness as well, but also took the opportunity to attack Horgan.

“As you've seen from other political parties, other leaders in the world right now, COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against who gets it. It is a highly communicable virus and it is a risk to everybody," said Sonia Furstenau, noting that volunteers, staff and candidates are wearing masks and maintaining physical distance whenever possible. “This is not an ideal time to be having an election. We're in a global pandemic and we're seeing COVID rates have been rising since August quite steadily, and of course having an unnecessary election increases risk for everybody in this province."

Like the other leaders, Horgan has been virtually visiting multiple parts of the province in one day through Zoom and Facebook events and insists it’s better than traditional campaigning in many ways.

“All of the things British Columbians care about can be done with technologies without the glitz and the glamour of big rallies and people waving signs and so on,” said Horgan. “I know some pine for the good old days, but frankly, I’m excited about talking to people about substance, talking to people about the things that matter to them, and so far so good.”