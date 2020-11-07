VANCOUVER -- Two weeks after election day in B.C., final results are being tallied with some of the closest ridings in the province finally being called.

Even though Premier John Horgan's NDP claimed a majority victory on Oct. 24, several ridings saw narrow vote margins that day, with final results relying on mail-in ballots to be tallied.

On Friday, Elections BC began that final count.

Here are Elections BC's preliminary results, as of 8:30 p.m., in some of the close ridings where counting has been completed:

Abbotsford-Mission: Won by NDP's Pam Alexis (previously held by the BC Liberals' Simon Gibson)

Chilliwack-Kent: Won by NDP's Kelli Paddon (previously held by Laurie Throness, formerly of the BC Liberals)

Fraser-Nicola: Won by BC Liberals' Jackie Tegart (incumbent candidate)

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky: BC Liberals' Jordan Sturdy (incumbent candidate) has the lead after a completed count, but because there is a slim margin in the votes over the Green's Jeremy Valeriote, a judicial recount will be held.

Once the final count is complete, Elections BC says it will have an official total of all mail-in ballots – which surged because of the COVID-19 pandemic.