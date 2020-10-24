VANCOUVER -- After an unusual election campaign, both in length and circumstances, British Columbians were asked to choose their new government Saturday.

Here's a list of all the candidates appearing on the ballots in the 2020 provincial election. This list, and the map below, were updated as candidates were elected.

Candidates with an asterisk are incumbents, and those with names bolded have been declared winners by CTV News. Those with no results were too close to call.



Abbotsford-Mission

Aeriol Alderking - Christian Heritage Party

Pam Alexis - NDP

Stephen Fowler - Green

*Simon Gibson - Liberal

Trevor Hamilton - Conservative



Abbotsford South

Bruce Banman - Liberal

Aird Flavelle - Green

Inder Johal - NDP

Laura-Lynn Thompson - Christian Heritage Party



Abbotsford West

*Michael de Jong - Liberal

Kevin Eastwood - Green

Sukhi Gill - B.C. Vision

Michael Henshall - Conservative

Preet Rai - NDP



Boundary-Similkameen

Arlyn Greig - Wexit BC

Roly Russell - NDP

Darryl Seres - Conservative

Petra Veintimilla - Liberal



Burnaby-Deer Lake

Glynnis Chan - Liberal

Mehreen Chaudry - Green

*Anne Kang - NDP



Burnaby-Edmonds

Tripat Atwal - Liberal

*Raj Chouhan - NDP

Iqbal Parekh - Green



Burnaby-Lougheed

*Katrina Chen - NDP

Tariq Malik - Liberal

Dominique Paynter - Libertarian

Andrew Williamson - Green



Burnaby North

Raymond Dong - Liberal

*Janet Routledge - NDP

Norine Shim - Green



Cariboo-Chilcotin

Scott Andrews - NDP

James Buckley - Libertarian

Lorne Doerkson - Liberal

David Laing - Green

Katya Potekhina - Independent



Cariboo North

Scott Elliott - NDP

Douglas Gook - Green

*Coralee Oakes - Liberal

Kyle Townsend - Conservative



Chilliwack

Josue Anderson - Independent

Andrew Coombes - Libertarian

Tim Cooper - Green

Dan Coulter - NDP

Diane Janzen - Conservative

*John Martin - Liberal



Chilliwack-Kent

Eli Gagne - Libertarian

Jeff Hammersmark - Green

Jason Lum - Independent

Kelli Paddon - NDP

*Laurie Throness - Independent



Columbia River-Revelstoke

Samson Boyer - Green

Nicole Cherlet - NDP

*Doug Clovechok - Liberal



Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

Adam Bremner-Akins - Green

Fin Donnelly - NDP

*Joan Isaacs - Liberal



Coquitlam-Maillardville

Will Davis - Liberal

*Selina Robinson - NDP

Nicola Spurling - Green



Courtenay-Comox

Gillian Anderson - Green

Brennan Day - Liberal

*Ronna-Rae Leonard - NDP



Cowichan Valley

Rob Douglas - NDP

*Sonia Furstenau - Green

Tanya Kaul - Liberal



Delta North

*Ravi Kahlon - NDP

Neema Manral - Green

Jet Sunner - Liberal



Delta South

*Ian Paton - Liberal

Bruce Reid - NDP

Peter van der Velden - Green



Esquimalt-Metchosin

*Mitzi Dean - NDP

Andy MacKinnon - Green

Desta McPherson - Independent

RJ Senko - Liberal



Fraser-Nicola

Dennis Adamson - Independent

Mike Bhangu - Independent

Aaron Sumexheltza - NDP

*Jackie Tegart - Liberal

Jonah Timms - Green



Kamloops-North Thompson

Dennis Giesbrecht - Conservative

Sadie Hunter - NDP

Thomas Martin - Green

*Peter Milobar - Liberal

Brandon Russell - Independent



Kamloops-South Thompson

Dan Hines - Green

*Todd Stone - Liberal

Anna Thomas - NDP



Kelowna-Lake Country

Kyle Geronazzo - Libertarian

John Janmaat - Green

Justin Kulik - NDP

*Norm Letnick - Liberal

Silverado Socrates - Independent



Kelowna-Mission

Renee Merrifield - Liberal

Amanda Poon - Green

Krystal Smith - NDP



Kelowna West

Matt Badura - Libertarian

Spring Hawes - NDP

Magee Mitchell - Independent

*Ben Stewart - Liberal

Peter Truch - Green



Kootenay East

*Tom Shypitka - Liberal

Wayne Stetski - NDP

Kerri Wall - Green



Kootenay West

Glen Byle - Conservative

*Katrine Conroy - NDP

Andrew Duncan - Green

Corbin Kelley - Liberal

Fletcher Quince - Independent

Ed Varney - Independent



Langford-Juan de Fuca

Gord Baird - Green

Kelly Darwin - Liberal

*John Horgan - NDP

Tyson Strandlund - Communist Party of B.C.



Langley

Shelly Jan - Conservative

Bill Masse - Green

Andrew Mercier - NDP

*Mary Polak - Liberal



Langley East

Megan Dykeman - NDP

Alex Joehl - Libertarian

Margaret Kunst - Liberal

Tara Reeve - Independent

Ryan Warawa - Conservative

Cheryl Wiens - Green



Maple Ridge-Mission

*Bob D'Eith - NDP

Chelsa Meadus - Liberal

Matt Trenholm - Green



Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Cheryl Ashlie - Liberal

*Lisa Beare - NDP



Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Robert Alexander Clarke - Libertarian

Graham Hughes - Independent

Evan Jolicoeur - Greenport

Josie Osborne - NDP

Helen Poon - Liberal



Nanaimo

Kathleen Jones - Liberal

*Sheila Malcolmson - NDP

Lia Versaevel - Green

Nanaimo-North Cowichan

Chris Istace - Green

Duck Paterson - Liberal

*Doug Routley - NDP



Nechako Lakes

Margo Maley - Independent

Jon Rempel - Libertarian

*John Rustad - Liberal

Anne Marie Sam - NDP

Dan Stuart - Christian Heritage Party



Nelson-Creston

Brittny Anderson - NDP

Nicole Charlwood - Green

Tanya Finley - Liberal

Terry Tiessen - Libertarian



New Westminster

Lorraine Brett - Liberal

Benny Ogden - Conservative

Cyrus Sy - Green

Jennifer Whiteside - NDP

Donald Wilson - Libertarian



North Coast

Jody Craven - Libertarian

Roy Jones Jr - Liberal

*Jennifer Rice - NDP



North Island

Michele Babchuk - NDP

Norm Facey - Liberal

Alexandra Morton - Green

John Twigg - Conservative



North Vancouver-Lonsdale

Lyn Anglin - Liberal

Christopher Hakes - Green

*Bowinn Ma - NDP



North Vancouver-Seymour

Susie Chant - NDP

Harrison Johnston - Green

*Jane Thornthwaite - Liberal

Clayton Welwood - Libertarian



Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Florian Castle - Communist Party of B.C.

Nicole Duncan - Green

Roxanne Helme - Liberal

Murray Rankin - NDP



Parksville-Qualicum

Rob Lyon - Green

Don Purdey - Conservative

John St John - Independent

*Michelle Stilwell - Liberal

Adam Walker - NDP



Peace River North

Trevor Bolin - Conservative

*Dan Davies - Liberal

Danielle Monroe - NDP



Peace River South

*Mike Bernier - Liberal

Kathleen Connolly - Conservative

Cory Longley - NDP

Dorothy Smith - Wexit BC



Penticton

*Dan Ashton - Liberal

Toni Boot - NDP

Keith MacIntyre - Libertarian

Ted Shumaker - Green



Port Coquitlam

Lewis Clarke Dahlby - Libertarian

*Mike Farnworth - NDP

Erik Minty - Green

Mehran Zargham - Liberal



Port Moody-Coquitlam

Brandon Fonseca - Conservative

*Rick Glumac - NDP

John Latimer - Green

James Robertson - Liberal

Logan Smith - Libertarian



Powell River-Sunshine Coast

Kim Darwin - Green

*Nicholas Simons - NDP

Sandra Stoddart-Hansen - Liberal



Prince George-Mackenzie

Joan Atkinson - NDP

Catharine Kendall - Green

Dee Kranz - Christian Heritage Party

*Mike Morris - Liberal

Raymond Rodgers - Libertarian



Prince George-Valemount

*Shirley Bond - Liberal

MacKenzie Kerr - Green

Laura Parent - NDP

Sean Robson - Libertarian



Richmond North Centre

Jaeden Dela Torre - NDP

Vernon Wang - Green

*Teresa Wat - Liberal



Richmond-Queensborough

Earl Einarson - Green

Kay Hale - Conservative

*Jas Johal - Liberal

Aman Singh - NDP



Richmond South Centre

Alexa Loo - Liberal

Henry Yao - NDP



Richmond-Steveston

Kelly Greene - NDP

Vince Li - Independent

Matt Pitcairn - Liberal



Saanich North and the Islands

Zeb King - NDP

*Adam Olsen - Green

Stephen P. Roberts - Liberal



Saanich South

Kate O'Connor - Green

*Lana Popham - NDP

Rishi Sharma - Liberal



Shuswap

*Greg Kyllo - Liberal

Sylvia L- Indgren - NDP

Owen Madden - Green



Skeena

Nicole Halbauer - NDP

Martin Holzbauer - Independent

*Ellis Ross - Liberal



Stikine

Nathan Cullen - NDP

Darcy Repen - Rural BC Party

Gordon Sebastian - Liberal

Rod Taylor - Christian Heritage Party



Surrey-Cloverdale

Aisha Bali - Conservative

*Marvin Hunt - Liberal

Rebecca Smith - Green

Mike Starchuk - NDP

Marcella Williams - Independent



Surrey-Fleetwood

*Jagrup Brar - NDP

Dean McGee - Green

Garry Thind - Liberal



Surrey-Green Timbers

Dilraj Atwal - Liberal

*Rachna Singh - NDP



Surrey-Guildford

*Garry Begg - NDP

Dave Hans - Liberal

Samuel Kofalt - Independent

Jodi Murphy - Green



Surrey-Newton

*Harry Bains - NDP

Paul Boparai - Liberal

Asad Syed - Green



Surrey-Panorama

Gulzar Cheema - Liberal

Sophie Shrestha - B.C. Vision

*Jinny Sims - NDP



Surrey South

*Stephanie Cadieux - Liberal

Pauline Greaves - NDP

Tim Ibbotson - Green



Surrey-Whalley

Ryan Abbott - Communist Party of B.C.

Jag Bhandari - B.C. Vision

Shaukat Khan - Liberal

*Bruce Ralston - NDP



Surrey-White Rock

Jason Bax - Libertarian

Trevor Halford - Liberal

Beverly (Pixie) Hobby - Green

Megan Knight - Independent

Bryn Smith - NDP



Vancouver-Fairview

George Affleck - Liberal

Sandra Filosof-Schipper - Libertarian

Ian Goldman - Green

*George Heyman - NDP



Vancouver-False Creek

Brenda Bailey - NDP

Naomi Chocyk - Libertarian

Erik Gretland - Conservative

Maayan Kreitzman - Green

*Sam Sullivan - Liberal



Vancouver-Fraserview

*George Chow - NDP

David Grewal - Liberal

Francoise Raunet - Green



Vancouver-Hastings

Gölök Z. Buday - Libertarian

Bridget Burns - Green

Kimball Cariou - Communist Party of B.C.

Alex Read - Liberal

Niki Sharma - NDP



Vancouver-Kensington

*Mable Elmore - NDP

Paul Lepage - Liberal

Nazanin Moghadami - Green

Salvatore Vetro - Independent



Vancouver-Kingsway

Cole Anderson - Liberal

Scott Bernstein - Green

*Adrian Dix - NDP

Karin Litzcke - Libertarian



Vancouver-Langara

Stephanie Hendy - Green

*Michael Lee - Liberal

Paul Matthews - Libertarian

Tesicca Truong - NDP



Vancouver-Mount Pleasant

*Melanie Mark - NDP

Kelly Tatham - Green

George Vassilas - Liberal



Vancouver-Point Grey

Mark Bowen - Liberal

*David Eby - NDP

Devyani Singh - Green



Vancouver-Quilchena

Michael Barkusky - Green

Heather McQuillan - NDP

*Andrew Wilkinson - Liberal



Vancouver-West End

*Spencer Chandra Herbert - NDP

Jon Ellacott - Liberal

James Marshall - Green

Kim McCann - Libertarian



Vernon-Monashee

Kyle Delfing - Conservative

*Eric Foster - Liberal

Harwinder Sandhu - NDP

Keli Westgate - Green



Victoria-Beacon Hill

Karen Bill - Liberal

Grace Lore - NDP

Jenn Neilson - Green

Jordan Reichert - Independent



Victoria-Swan Lake

*Rob Fleming - NDP

Annemieke Holthuis - Green

Walt Parsons - Communist Party of B.C.

Jenn Smith - Independent

David Somerville - Liberal



West Vancouver-Capilano

Amelia Hill - NDP

Karin Kirkpatrick - Liberal

Rasoul Narimani - Green

Anton Shendryk - Independent



West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

Keith Murdoch - NDP

*Jordan Sturdy - Liberal

Jeremy Valeriote - Green

Mapping from Esri Canada and CTV News.