VANCOUVER -- After an unusual election campaign, both in length and circumstances, British Columbians were asked to choose their new government Saturday.

Here's a list of all the candidates appearing on the ballots in the 2020 provincial election. This list, and the map below, were updated as candidates were elected.

Leading and elected

Candidates with an asterisk are incumbents, and those with names bolded have been declared winners by CTV News. Those with no results were too close to call.
 

Abbotsford-Mission

Aeriol Alderking - Christian Heritage Party

Pam Alexis - NDP

Stephen Fowler - Green

*Simon Gibson - Liberal

Trevor Hamilton - Conservative
 

Abbotsford South

Bruce Banman - Liberal

Aird Flavelle - Green

Inder Johal - NDP

Laura-Lynn Thompson - Christian Heritage Party
 

Abbotsford West

*Michael de Jong - Liberal

Kevin Eastwood - Green

Sukhi Gill - B.C. Vision

Michael Henshall - Conservative

Preet Rai - NDP
 

Boundary-Similkameen

Arlyn Greig - Wexit BC

Roly Russell - NDP

Darryl Seres - Conservative

Petra Veintimilla - Liberal
 

Burnaby-Deer Lake

Glynnis Chan - Liberal

Mehreen Chaudry - Green

*Anne Kang - NDP
 

Burnaby-Edmonds

Tripat Atwal - Liberal

*Raj Chouhan - NDP

Iqbal Parekh - Green
 

Burnaby-Lougheed

*Katrina Chen - NDP

Tariq Malik - Liberal

Dominique Paynter - Libertarian

Andrew Williamson - Green
 

Burnaby North

Raymond Dong - Liberal

*Janet Routledge - NDP

Norine Shim - Green
 

Cariboo-Chilcotin

Scott Andrews - NDP

James Buckley - Libertarian

Lorne Doerkson - Liberal

David Laing - Green

Katya Potekhina - Independent
 

Cariboo North

Scott Elliott - NDP

Douglas Gook - Green

*Coralee Oakes - Liberal

Kyle Townsend - Conservative
 

Chilliwack

Josue Anderson - Independent

Andrew Coombes - Libertarian

Tim Cooper - Green

Dan Coulter - NDP

Diane Janzen - Conservative

*John Martin - Liberal
 

Chilliwack-Kent

Eli Gagne - Libertarian

Jeff Hammersmark - Green

Jason Lum - Independent

Kelli Paddon - NDP

*Laurie Throness - Independent
 

Columbia River-Revelstoke

Samson Boyer - Green

Nicole Cherlet - NDP

*Doug Clovechok - Liberal
 

Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

Adam Bremner-Akins - Green

Fin Donnelly - NDP

*Joan Isaacs - Liberal
 

Coquitlam-Maillardville

Will Davis - Liberal

*Selina Robinson - NDP

Nicola Spurling - Green
 

Courtenay-Comox

Gillian Anderson - Green

Brennan Day - Liberal

*Ronna-Rae Leonard - NDP
 

Cowichan Valley

Rob Douglas - NDP

*Sonia Furstenau - Green

Tanya Kaul - Liberal
 

Delta North

*Ravi Kahlon - NDP

Neema Manral - Green

Jet Sunner - Liberal
 

Delta South

*Ian Paton - Liberal

Bruce Reid - NDP

Peter van der Velden - Green
 

Esquimalt-Metchosin

*Mitzi Dean - NDP

Andy MacKinnon - Green

Desta McPherson - Independent

RJ Senko - Liberal
 

Fraser-Nicola

Dennis Adamson - Independent

Mike Bhangu - Independent

Aaron Sumexheltza - NDP

*Jackie Tegart - Liberal

Jonah Timms - Green
 

Kamloops-North Thompson

Dennis Giesbrecht - Conservative

Sadie Hunter - NDP

Thomas Martin - Green

*Peter Milobar - Liberal

Brandon Russell - Independent
 

Kamloops-South Thompson

Dan Hines - Green

*Todd Stone - Liberal

Anna Thomas - NDP
 

Kelowna-Lake Country

Kyle Geronazzo - Libertarian

John Janmaat - Green

Justin Kulik - NDP

*Norm Letnick - Liberal

Silverado Socrates - Independent
 

Kelowna-Mission

Renee Merrifield - Liberal

Amanda Poon - Green

Krystal Smith - NDP
 

Kelowna West

Matt Badura - Libertarian

Spring Hawes - NDP

Magee Mitchell - Independent

*Ben Stewart - Liberal

Peter Truch - Green
 

Kootenay East

*Tom Shypitka - Liberal

Wayne Stetski - NDP

Kerri Wall - Green
 

Kootenay West

Glen Byle - Conservative

*Katrine Conroy - NDP

Andrew Duncan - Green

Corbin Kelley - Liberal

Fletcher Quince - Independent

Ed Varney - Independent
 

Langford-Juan de Fuca

Gord Baird - Green

Kelly Darwin - Liberal

*John Horgan - NDP

Tyson Strandlund - Communist Party of B.C.
 

Langley

Shelly Jan - Conservative

Bill Masse - Green

Andrew Mercier - NDP

*Mary Polak - Liberal
 

Langley East

Megan Dykeman - NDP

Alex Joehl - Libertarian

Margaret Kunst - Liberal

Tara Reeve - Independent

Ryan Warawa - Conservative

Cheryl Wiens - Green
 

Maple Ridge-Mission

*Bob D'Eith - NDP

Chelsa Meadus - Liberal

Matt Trenholm - Green
 

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Cheryl Ashlie - Liberal

*Lisa Beare - NDP
 

Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Robert Alexander Clarke - Libertarian

Graham Hughes - Independent

Evan Jolicoeur - Greenport

Josie Osborne - NDP

Helen Poon - Liberal
 

Nanaimo

Kathleen Jones - Liberal

*Sheila Malcolmson - NDP

Lia Versaevel - Green

 

Nanaimo-North Cowichan

Chris Istace - Green

Duck Paterson - Liberal

*Doug Routley - NDP
 

Nechako Lakes

Margo Maley - Independent

Jon Rempel - Libertarian

*John Rustad - Liberal

Anne Marie Sam - NDP

Dan Stuart - Christian Heritage Party
 

Nelson-Creston

Brittny Anderson - NDP

Nicole Charlwood - Green

Tanya Finley - Liberal

Terry Tiessen - Libertarian
 

New Westminster

Lorraine Brett - Liberal

Benny Ogden - Conservative

Cyrus Sy - Green

Jennifer Whiteside - NDP

Donald Wilson - Libertarian
 

North Coast

Jody Craven - Libertarian

Roy Jones Jr - Liberal

*Jennifer Rice - NDP
 

North Island

Michele Babchuk - NDP

Norm Facey - Liberal

Alexandra Morton - Green

John Twigg - Conservative
 

North Vancouver-Lonsdale

Lyn Anglin - Liberal

Christopher Hakes - Green

*Bowinn Ma - NDP
 

North Vancouver-Seymour

Susie Chant - NDP

Harrison Johnston - Green

*Jane Thornthwaite - Liberal

Clayton Welwood - Libertarian
 

Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Florian Castle - Communist Party of B.C.

Nicole Duncan - Green

Roxanne Helme - Liberal

Murray Rankin - NDP
 

Parksville-Qualicum

Rob Lyon - Green

Don Purdey - Conservative

John St John - Independent

*Michelle Stilwell - Liberal

Adam Walker - NDP
 

Peace River North

Trevor Bolin - Conservative

*Dan Davies - Liberal

Danielle Monroe - NDP
 

Peace River South

*Mike Bernier - Liberal

Kathleen Connolly - Conservative

Cory Longley - NDP

Dorothy Smith - Wexit BC
 

Penticton

*Dan Ashton - Liberal

Toni Boot - NDP

Keith MacIntyre - Libertarian

Ted Shumaker - Green
 

Port Coquitlam

Lewis Clarke Dahlby - Libertarian

*Mike Farnworth - NDP

Erik Minty - Green

Mehran Zargham - Liberal
 

Port Moody-Coquitlam

Brandon Fonseca - Conservative

*Rick Glumac - NDP

John Latimer - Green

James Robertson - Liberal

Logan Smith - Libertarian
 

Powell River-Sunshine Coast

Kim Darwin - Green

*Nicholas Simons - NDP

Sandra Stoddart-Hansen - Liberal
 

Prince George-Mackenzie

Joan Atkinson - NDP

Catharine Kendall - Green

Dee Kranz - Christian Heritage Party

*Mike Morris - Liberal

Raymond Rodgers - Libertarian
 

Prince George-Valemount

*Shirley Bond - Liberal

MacKenzie Kerr - Green

Laura Parent - NDP

Sean Robson - Libertarian
 

Richmond North Centre

Jaeden Dela Torre - NDP

Vernon Wang - Green

*Teresa Wat - Liberal
 

Richmond-Queensborough

Earl Einarson - Green

Kay Hale - Conservative

*Jas Johal - Liberal

Aman Singh - NDP
 

Richmond South Centre

Alexa Loo - Liberal

Henry Yao - NDP
 

Richmond-Steveston

Kelly Greene - NDP

Vince Li - Independent

Matt Pitcairn - Liberal
 

Saanich North and the Islands

Zeb King - NDP

*Adam Olsen - Green

Stephen P. Roberts - Liberal
 

Saanich South

Kate O'Connor - Green

*Lana Popham - NDP

Rishi Sharma - Liberal
 

Shuswap

*Greg Kyllo - Liberal

Sylvia L- Indgren - NDP

Owen Madden - Green
 

Skeena

Nicole Halbauer - NDP

Martin Holzbauer - Independent

*Ellis Ross - Liberal
 

Stikine

Nathan Cullen - NDP

Darcy Repen - Rural BC Party

Gordon Sebastian - Liberal

Rod Taylor - Christian Heritage Party
 

Surrey-Cloverdale

Aisha Bali - Conservative

*Marvin Hunt - Liberal

Rebecca Smith - Green

Mike Starchuk - NDP

Marcella Williams - Independent
 

Surrey-Fleetwood

*Jagrup Brar - NDP

Dean McGee - Green

Garry Thind - Liberal
 

Surrey-Green Timbers

Dilraj Atwal - Liberal

*Rachna Singh - NDP
 

Surrey-Guildford

*Garry Begg - NDP

Dave Hans - Liberal

Samuel Kofalt - Independent

Jodi Murphy - Green
 

Surrey-Newton

*Harry Bains - NDP

Paul Boparai - Liberal

Asad Syed - Green
 

Surrey-Panorama

Gulzar Cheema - Liberal

Sophie Shrestha - B.C. Vision

*Jinny Sims - NDP
 

Surrey South

*Stephanie Cadieux - Liberal

Pauline Greaves - NDP

Tim Ibbotson - Green
 

Surrey-Whalley

Ryan Abbott - Communist Party of B.C.

Jag Bhandari - B.C. Vision

Shaukat Khan - Liberal

*Bruce Ralston - NDP
 

Surrey-White Rock

Jason Bax - Libertarian

Trevor Halford - Liberal

Beverly (Pixie) Hobby - Green

Megan Knight - Independent

Bryn Smith - NDP
 

Vancouver-Fairview

George Affleck - Liberal

Sandra Filosof-Schipper - Libertarian

Ian Goldman - Green

*George Heyman - NDP
 

Vancouver-False Creek

Brenda Bailey - NDP

Naomi Chocyk - Libertarian

Erik Gretland - Conservative

Maayan Kreitzman - Green

*Sam Sullivan - Liberal
 

Vancouver-Fraserview

*George Chow - NDP

David Grewal - Liberal

Francoise Raunet - Green
 

Vancouver-Hastings

Gölök Z. Buday - Libertarian

Bridget Burns - Green

Kimball Cariou - Communist Party of B.C.

Alex Read - Liberal

Niki Sharma - NDP
 

Vancouver-Kensington

*Mable Elmore - NDP

Paul Lepage - Liberal

Nazanin Moghadami - Green

Salvatore Vetro - Independent
 

Vancouver-Kingsway

Cole Anderson - Liberal

Scott Bernstein - Green

*Adrian Dix - NDP

Karin Litzcke - Libertarian
 

Vancouver-Langara

Stephanie Hendy - Green

*Michael Lee - Liberal

Paul Matthews - Libertarian

Tesicca Truong - NDP
 

Vancouver-Mount Pleasant

*Melanie Mark - NDP

Kelly Tatham - Green

George Vassilas - Liberal
 

Vancouver-Point Grey

Mark Bowen - Liberal

*David Eby - NDP

Devyani Singh - Green
 

Vancouver-Quilchena

Michael Barkusky - Green

Heather McQuillan - NDP

*Andrew Wilkinson - Liberal
 

Vancouver-West End

*Spencer Chandra Herbert - NDP

Jon Ellacott - Liberal

James Marshall - Green

Kim McCann - Libertarian
 

Vernon-Monashee

Kyle Delfing - Conservative

*Eric Foster - Liberal

Harwinder Sandhu - NDP

Keli Westgate - Green
 

Victoria-Beacon Hill

Karen Bill - Liberal

Grace Lore - NDP

Jenn Neilson - Green

Jordan Reichert - Independent
 

Victoria-Swan Lake

*Rob Fleming - NDP

Annemieke Holthuis - Green

Walt Parsons - Communist Party of B.C.

Jenn Smith - Independent

David Somerville - Liberal
 

West Vancouver-Capilano

Amelia Hill - NDP

Karin Kirkpatrick - Liberal

Rasoul Narimani - Green

Anton Shendryk - Independent
 

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

Keith Murdoch - NDP

*Jordan Sturdy - Liberal

Jeremy Valeriote - Green

