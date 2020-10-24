Advertisement
B.C. Election 2020: Here are the results for all 87 ridings
VANCOUVER -- After an unusual election campaign, both in length and circumstances, British Columbians were asked to choose their new government Saturday.
Here's a list of all the candidates appearing on the ballots in the 2020 provincial election. This list, and the map below, were updated as candidates were elected.
Candidates with an asterisk are incumbents, and those with names bolded have been declared winners by CTV News. Those with no results were too close to call.
Abbotsford-Mission
Aeriol Alderking - Christian Heritage Party
Pam Alexis - NDP
Stephen Fowler - Green
*Simon Gibson - Liberal
Trevor Hamilton - Conservative
Abbotsford South
Bruce Banman - Liberal
Aird Flavelle - Green
Inder Johal - NDP
Laura-Lynn Thompson - Christian Heritage Party
Abbotsford West
*Michael de Jong - Liberal
Kevin Eastwood - Green
Sukhi Gill - B.C. Vision
Michael Henshall - Conservative
Preet Rai - NDP
Boundary-Similkameen
Arlyn Greig - Wexit BC
Roly Russell - NDP
Darryl Seres - Conservative
Petra Veintimilla - Liberal
Burnaby-Deer Lake
Glynnis Chan - Liberal
Mehreen Chaudry - Green
*Anne Kang - NDP
Burnaby-Edmonds
Tripat Atwal - Liberal
*Raj Chouhan - NDP
Iqbal Parekh - Green
Burnaby-Lougheed
*Katrina Chen - NDP
Tariq Malik - Liberal
Dominique Paynter - Libertarian
Andrew Williamson - Green
Burnaby North
Raymond Dong - Liberal
*Janet Routledge - NDP
Norine Shim - Green
Cariboo-Chilcotin
Scott Andrews - NDP
James Buckley - Libertarian
Lorne Doerkson - Liberal
David Laing - Green
Katya Potekhina - Independent
Cariboo North
Scott Elliott - NDP
Douglas Gook - Green
*Coralee Oakes - Liberal
Kyle Townsend - Conservative
Chilliwack
Josue Anderson - Independent
Andrew Coombes - Libertarian
Tim Cooper - Green
Dan Coulter - NDP
Diane Janzen - Conservative
*John Martin - Liberal
Chilliwack-Kent
Eli Gagne - Libertarian
Jeff Hammersmark - Green
Jason Lum - Independent
Kelli Paddon - NDP
*Laurie Throness - Independent
Columbia River-Revelstoke
Samson Boyer - Green
Nicole Cherlet - NDP
*Doug Clovechok - Liberal
Coquitlam-Burke Mountain
Adam Bremner-Akins - Green
Fin Donnelly - NDP
*Joan Isaacs - Liberal
Coquitlam-Maillardville
Will Davis - Liberal
*Selina Robinson - NDP
Nicola Spurling - Green
Courtenay-Comox
Gillian Anderson - Green
Brennan Day - Liberal
*Ronna-Rae Leonard - NDP
Cowichan Valley
Rob Douglas - NDP
*Sonia Furstenau - Green
Tanya Kaul - Liberal
Delta North
*Ravi Kahlon - NDP
Neema Manral - Green
Jet Sunner - Liberal
Delta South
*Ian Paton - Liberal
Bruce Reid - NDP
Peter van der Velden - Green
Esquimalt-Metchosin
*Mitzi Dean - NDP
Andy MacKinnon - Green
Desta McPherson - Independent
RJ Senko - Liberal
Fraser-Nicola
Dennis Adamson - Independent
Mike Bhangu - Independent
Aaron Sumexheltza - NDP
*Jackie Tegart - Liberal
Jonah Timms - Green
Kamloops-North Thompson
Dennis Giesbrecht - Conservative
Sadie Hunter - NDP
Thomas Martin - Green
*Peter Milobar - Liberal
Brandon Russell - Independent
Kamloops-South Thompson
Dan Hines - Green
*Todd Stone - Liberal
Anna Thomas - NDP
Kelowna-Lake Country
Kyle Geronazzo - Libertarian
John Janmaat - Green
Justin Kulik - NDP
*Norm Letnick - Liberal
Silverado Socrates - Independent
Kelowna-Mission
Renee Merrifield - Liberal
Amanda Poon - Green
Krystal Smith - NDP
Kelowna West
Matt Badura - Libertarian
Spring Hawes - NDP
Magee Mitchell - Independent
*Ben Stewart - Liberal
Peter Truch - Green
Kootenay East
*Tom Shypitka - Liberal
Wayne Stetski - NDP
Kerri Wall - Green
Kootenay West
Glen Byle - Conservative
*Katrine Conroy - NDP
Andrew Duncan - Green
Corbin Kelley - Liberal
Fletcher Quince - Independent
Ed Varney - Independent
Langford-Juan de Fuca
Gord Baird - Green
Kelly Darwin - Liberal
*John Horgan - NDP
Tyson Strandlund - Communist Party of B.C.
Langley
Shelly Jan - Conservative
Bill Masse - Green
Andrew Mercier - NDP
*Mary Polak - Liberal
Langley East
Megan Dykeman - NDP
Alex Joehl - Libertarian
Margaret Kunst - Liberal
Tara Reeve - Independent
Ryan Warawa - Conservative
Cheryl Wiens - Green
Maple Ridge-Mission
*Bob D'Eith - NDP
Chelsa Meadus - Liberal
Matt Trenholm - Green
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
Cheryl Ashlie - Liberal
*Lisa Beare - NDP
Mid Island-Pacific Rim
Robert Alexander Clarke - Libertarian
Graham Hughes - Independent
Evan Jolicoeur - Greenport
Josie Osborne - NDP
Helen Poon - Liberal
Nanaimo
Kathleen Jones - Liberal
*Sheila Malcolmson - NDP
Lia Versaevel - Green
Nanaimo-North Cowichan
Chris Istace - Green
Duck Paterson - Liberal
*Doug Routley - NDP
Nechako Lakes
Margo Maley - Independent
Jon Rempel - Libertarian
*John Rustad - Liberal
Anne Marie Sam - NDP
Dan Stuart - Christian Heritage Party
Nelson-Creston
Brittny Anderson - NDP
Nicole Charlwood - Green
Tanya Finley - Liberal
Terry Tiessen - Libertarian
New Westminster
Lorraine Brett - Liberal
Benny Ogden - Conservative
Cyrus Sy - Green
Jennifer Whiteside - NDP
Donald Wilson - Libertarian
North Coast
Jody Craven - Libertarian
Roy Jones Jr - Liberal
*Jennifer Rice - NDP
North Island
Michele Babchuk - NDP
Norm Facey - Liberal
Alexandra Morton - Green
John Twigg - Conservative
North Vancouver-Lonsdale
Lyn Anglin - Liberal
Christopher Hakes - Green
*Bowinn Ma - NDP
North Vancouver-Seymour
Susie Chant - NDP
Harrison Johnston - Green
*Jane Thornthwaite - Liberal
Clayton Welwood - Libertarian
Oak Bay-Gordon Head
Florian Castle - Communist Party of B.C.
Nicole Duncan - Green
Roxanne Helme - Liberal
Murray Rankin - NDP
Parksville-Qualicum
Rob Lyon - Green
Don Purdey - Conservative
John St John - Independent
*Michelle Stilwell - Liberal
Adam Walker - NDP
Peace River North
Trevor Bolin - Conservative
*Dan Davies - Liberal
Danielle Monroe - NDP
Peace River South
*Mike Bernier - Liberal
Kathleen Connolly - Conservative
Cory Longley - NDP
Dorothy Smith - Wexit BC
Penticton
*Dan Ashton - Liberal
Toni Boot - NDP
Keith MacIntyre - Libertarian
Ted Shumaker - Green
Port Coquitlam
Lewis Clarke Dahlby - Libertarian
*Mike Farnworth - NDP
Erik Minty - Green
Mehran Zargham - Liberal
Port Moody-Coquitlam
Brandon Fonseca - Conservative
*Rick Glumac - NDP
John Latimer - Green
James Robertson - Liberal
Logan Smith - Libertarian
Powell River-Sunshine Coast
Kim Darwin - Green
*Nicholas Simons - NDP
Sandra Stoddart-Hansen - Liberal
Prince George-Mackenzie
Joan Atkinson - NDP
Catharine Kendall - Green
Dee Kranz - Christian Heritage Party
*Mike Morris - Liberal
Raymond Rodgers - Libertarian
Prince George-Valemount
*Shirley Bond - Liberal
MacKenzie Kerr - Green
Laura Parent - NDP
Sean Robson - Libertarian
Richmond North Centre
Jaeden Dela Torre - NDP
Vernon Wang - Green
*Teresa Wat - Liberal
Richmond-Queensborough
Earl Einarson - Green
Kay Hale - Conservative
*Jas Johal - Liberal
Aman Singh - NDP
Richmond South Centre
Alexa Loo - Liberal
Henry Yao - NDP
Richmond-Steveston
Kelly Greene - NDP
Vince Li - Independent
Matt Pitcairn - Liberal
Saanich North and the Islands
Zeb King - NDP
*Adam Olsen - Green
Stephen P. Roberts - Liberal
Saanich South
Kate O'Connor - Green
*Lana Popham - NDP
Rishi Sharma - Liberal
Shuswap
*Greg Kyllo - Liberal
Sylvia L- Indgren - NDP
Owen Madden - Green
Skeena
Nicole Halbauer - NDP
Martin Holzbauer - Independent
*Ellis Ross - Liberal
Stikine
Nathan Cullen - NDP
Darcy Repen - Rural BC Party
Gordon Sebastian - Liberal
Rod Taylor - Christian Heritage Party
Surrey-Cloverdale
Aisha Bali - Conservative
*Marvin Hunt - Liberal
Rebecca Smith - Green
Mike Starchuk - NDP
Marcella Williams - Independent
Surrey-Fleetwood
*Jagrup Brar - NDP
Dean McGee - Green
Garry Thind - Liberal
Surrey-Green Timbers
Dilraj Atwal - Liberal
*Rachna Singh - NDP
Surrey-Guildford
*Garry Begg - NDP
Dave Hans - Liberal
Samuel Kofalt - Independent
Jodi Murphy - Green
Surrey-Newton
*Harry Bains - NDP
Paul Boparai - Liberal
Asad Syed - Green
Surrey-Panorama
Gulzar Cheema - Liberal
Sophie Shrestha - B.C. Vision
*Jinny Sims - NDP
Surrey South
*Stephanie Cadieux - Liberal
Pauline Greaves - NDP
Tim Ibbotson - Green
Surrey-Whalley
Ryan Abbott - Communist Party of B.C.
Jag Bhandari - B.C. Vision
Shaukat Khan - Liberal
*Bruce Ralston - NDP
Surrey-White Rock
Jason Bax - Libertarian
Trevor Halford - Liberal
Beverly (Pixie) Hobby - Green
Megan Knight - Independent
Bryn Smith - NDP
Vancouver-Fairview
George Affleck - Liberal
Sandra Filosof-Schipper - Libertarian
Ian Goldman - Green
*George Heyman - NDP
Vancouver-False Creek
Brenda Bailey - NDP
Naomi Chocyk - Libertarian
Erik Gretland - Conservative
Maayan Kreitzman - Green
*Sam Sullivan - Liberal
Vancouver-Fraserview
*George Chow - NDP
David Grewal - Liberal
Francoise Raunet - Green
Vancouver-Hastings
Gölök Z. Buday - Libertarian
Bridget Burns - Green
Kimball Cariou - Communist Party of B.C.
Alex Read - Liberal
Niki Sharma - NDP
Vancouver-Kensington
*Mable Elmore - NDP
Paul Lepage - Liberal
Nazanin Moghadami - Green
Salvatore Vetro - Independent
Vancouver-Kingsway
Cole Anderson - Liberal
Scott Bernstein - Green
*Adrian Dix - NDP
Karin Litzcke - Libertarian
Vancouver-Langara
Stephanie Hendy - Green
*Michael Lee - Liberal
Paul Matthews - Libertarian
Tesicca Truong - NDP
Vancouver-Mount Pleasant
*Melanie Mark - NDP
Kelly Tatham - Green
George Vassilas - Liberal
Vancouver-Point Grey
Mark Bowen - Liberal
*David Eby - NDP
Devyani Singh - Green
Vancouver-Quilchena
Michael Barkusky - Green
Heather McQuillan - NDP
*Andrew Wilkinson - Liberal
Vancouver-West End
*Spencer Chandra Herbert - NDP
Jon Ellacott - Liberal
James Marshall - Green
Kim McCann - Libertarian
Vernon-Monashee
Kyle Delfing - Conservative
*Eric Foster - Liberal
Harwinder Sandhu - NDP
Keli Westgate - Green
Victoria-Beacon Hill
Karen Bill - Liberal
Grace Lore - NDP
Jenn Neilson - Green
Jordan Reichert - Independent
Victoria-Swan Lake
*Rob Fleming - NDP
Annemieke Holthuis - Green
Walt Parsons - Communist Party of B.C.
Jenn Smith - Independent
David Somerville - Liberal
West Vancouver-Capilano
Amelia Hill - NDP
Karin Kirkpatrick - Liberal
Rasoul Narimani - Green
Anton Shendryk - Independent
West Vancouver-Sea to Sky
Keith Murdoch - NDP
*Jordan Sturdy - Liberal
Jeremy Valeriote - Green
