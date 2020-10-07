VANCOUVER -- When British Columbians went to the polls last time, it was a very different situation.

No masks, no physical distancing, no bringing a pen from home.

The provincial election on May 9, 2017, eventually brought the end of the Christy Clark government, but it was an unusual situation.

Clark's Liberals didn't get a majority, but won the most seats, meaning she stayed on as premier and delivered a throne speech.

But the government was defeated in a confidence motion. At the same time, negotiations were held, and the Greens opted to back the New Democrats, leading to an NDP government after an invitation from the lieutenant governor, which allowed the party to rule as a minority.

It was not until mid-July that NDP Leader John Horgan actually became premier.

Prior to the election three years ago, the BC Liberals had governed the province since 2001.

This year, voters will decide their next leader during a pandemic.

A snap election was called in late September, with Horgan arguing it was necessary and safe to do so.

But the risk of spreading COVID-19 means Election Day will look different. Voters are asked to wear masks, keep their distance from others and follow other protocols in place at polling stations, and hundreds of thousands have requested packages allowing them to vote by mail instead of in person.

Ahead of the Oct. 24 vote, CTVNewsVancouver.ca is looking back at what happened last time.

For example, among the ridings with the highest margins of victory are Peace River North and South, where Liberals Dan Davies and Mike Bernier won 47 and 52 percentage points, respectively.

The NDP's Melanie Mark was among those with the widest margins at 48 percentage points, and about two-thirds of the total vote in Vancouver-Mount Pleasant.

Narrower victories include in the Courtenay-Comox riding, where the NDP's Ronna-Rae Leonard eked out a win with a margin of just 0.4 percentage points.

Then-Green leader Andrew Weaver was marked on nearly half the ballots in Oak Bay-Gordon Head, and won the riding with a margin of victory of 28.45 points.

More than half the voters in the riding of Christy Clark, then leader of the Liberals, voted for the former premier. She won with a margin of 33.7 points.

Horgan, still at the helm of the NDP in 2020, won his seat with a margin of 26.65 percentage points, and about half the vote.

Click through the map to view more margins of victory, as well as voter turnout, top four candidates in each riding last time around, and how many electors live in each riding.

If the map isn't loading for you, or you'd like to view it in a larger size, tap here to view a full-screen version.

Mapping from Esri Canada's Mingsze Ho