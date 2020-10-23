VANCOUVER -- The CTV News Decision Desk has declared an NDP majority in B.C.'s 2020 election.

The party managed to push the BC Liberals out of several key ridings, earning a fresh mandate from voters to steer the province's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerns about coronavirus transmission prompted an unprecedented number of British Columbians to vote by mail this year, and Elections BC will need weeks to verify those ballots before delivering a final count. Some 478,000 vote-by-mail packages had been returned by Friday morning.

But the results from advanced polls and Saturday's vote are clear: John Horgan's gamble of calling a snap election in the middle of the global crisis paid off.

Speaking to supporters late Saturday night, Horgan celebrated his party's standing while pledging to wait for all ballots to tallied.

"While we wait for that final count to happen, I want to assure people that I'm going to keep the focus right where it belongs: on helping people get through this pandemic," he said.

The prospect of a more stable majority government was Horgan's justification for calling the snap election, which broke the party's confidence and supply agreement with Sonia Furstenau's Greens and was criticized by some as a cynical power-grab.

After thanking the NDP's supporters and all the candidates who ran in what was a highly unorthodox election campaign, Horgan once again stressed that many of the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis remain ahead.

"COVID-19 has turned our lives upside-down. None of us expected to be here, none of us expected that we'd have to endure the challenges we have over the past number of months," he said.

"But we are far from out of the woods. COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future and we need to focus on making sure that we're keeping ourselves safe, and our families safe, and our communities safe."

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson spoke earlier in the night, and while he didn't offer a specific concession, he did acknowledge the party's outlook was poor.

"With almost half a million mail-in ballots still to be counted, we don't know what the final seat count will be, and we owe it to every voter – every voter, no matter how they expressed their intention – to await the final results," Wilkinson added.

He thanked the party's many volunteers who rallied in response to the snap election, and everyone who supported the BC Liberals' platform, which included promises to temporarily axe the provincial sales tax and to allow private auto insurers to compete with ICBC.

"I'm proud to have presented a bold plan on behalf of the BC Liberal Party to move our party into the future," Wilkinson said. "We will see what the final count says."

The CTV News Decision Desk has already declared several formerly Liberal ridings for the NDP, including Boundary-Similkameen, North Vancouver-Seymour, Richmond-Queensborough, Surrey-Cloverdale and Langley.

The results could rank among the NDP's best in B.C. electoral history. The party's top performance was in 1972, when Dave Barrett led the NDP to win 38 of what were then 55 ridings, or 69 per cent of the legislature.

CTV News is projecting Horgan's NDP could win as many as 56 of the province's current 87 seats, or 64 per cent.

Former NDP premier Mike Harcourt told CTV News he believes the party's good fortunes are tied, in part, to evolving demographics in some traditionally Liberal ridings.

"There's a real change out there, people that are moving into the Fraser Valley for affordable housing. I think the rest of the province is wide open," Harcourt said. "The NDP's starting to do well in the resource areas. It's shifted quite dramatically."

Dianne Watts, former Surrey mayor and one-time candidate for BC Liberal leader, argued Horgan also benefitted hugely from the number of news conferences held with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, a widely respected figure who has earned global recognition for her approach to the pandemic.

But while the province's response has largely been praised, Watts credited its success to the forced co-operation that was required because of the NDP's minority status in the legislature.

"You have to remember, (voters are) satisfied with a minority government, they're satisfied with all three parties working together," Watts said. "That's what people wanted. That's what people were satisfied with."