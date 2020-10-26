VANCOUVER -- The leader of the BC Liberal Party is stepping down from his role following an election night loss that saw NDP gains in ridings once held by his party.

Andrew Wilkinson made the announcement at a brief news conference Monday afternoon, a day after he called NDP Leader John Horgan with a message of congratulations.

Speaking for only about two minutes and not taking questions, Wilkinson said there are still about 500,000 votes to count, "but it's clear that the NDP will be forming the next government of British Columbia."

"Leading the BC Liberals has been a great honour, but now it's time for me to make room for someone else to take over this role," Wilkinson said.

He said he's asked those in top positions within the party to start the process, saying he'll step down as soon as the next leader has been chosen.

Wilkinson added he'll be speaking to elected candidates once the vote count is over, when it will be decided who will actually be sitting in the legislature.

CTV News declared an NDP majority less than two hours after the polls closed on Saturday.

Over the weekend, pollster Mario Canseco said the weak showing for the BC Liberals in the provincial election suggested a need for the party to regroup and rebrand.

Canseco, who owns polling company Research Co., even suggested a merger between the Liberals and Conservatives, as the parties appeared to have split votes in some B.C. ridings.