VANCOUVER -- The provincial election is fast approaching, but with pandemic measures in place, you may not have met your candidates this year.

Rather than the usual door knocking and baby kissing, this year's campaign is being waged largely online due to physical distancing guidelines.

A lack of in-person events coupled with an unusually short race to election day – just a month – mean it's possible you're not actually sure who's running where you live.

This map provides a quick look at which candidates will be on the ballot when you head to the polls on Oct. 24.

Click your riding or start typing the name of your riding in the search box in the top right corner, for example, "Vancouver-Fraserview" or "Oak Bay-Gordon Head," to view the list of names.

If the map isn't loading for you, or you'd like to view it in a larger size, tap here to view a full-screen version.

Mapping from Esri Canada.