VANCOUVER -- British Columbia reported 289 new cases of COVID-19 and one related death on Tuesday, as the government unveiled its restart plan for relaxing restrictions.

The province has now recorded a total of 142,636 infections and 1,680 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement.

The latest update saw B.C.'s active case count and seven-day average continue their weeks-long decline. The active caseload now sits at 3,782, while the average has dropped to 365 – the lowest it's been since Nov. 5.

Officials cited that progress as the reason they were able to loosen several of the COVID-19 rules that have been in place for weeks if not months. But Henry and Dix stressed that continuing to relax the restrictions will depend on B.C. maintaining that progress.

"What will remain the same - no matter what - is the importance of washing our hands, staying home and staying away from others when we are ill, and getting tested should we develop any symptoms of COVID-19," they said.

"We are not yet through this storm, but the end is in sight. We are getting closer every day, and now there is a clear roadmap for how we'll get there."

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have been coming down steadily since reaching a provincial record of 515 back in April, increased slightly on Tuesday. There are now 301 people battling the disease in hospital, 93 of whom are in intensive care.

