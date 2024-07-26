VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mounties say B.C. father missing with 4 children in violation of court order

    Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.

    The Salmon Arm RCMP say Jeremy Beattie is bound by a family court order not to have any contact with the children.

    Despite the order, Mounties believe the 44-year-old father is with the children – Dominic Beattie, Laveena Beattie, Jonathan Beattie, and Alora Beattie – and they may be travelling in a purple 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with B.C. licence plate SM045K.

    "Jeremy Beattie typically lives away from large centres in an 'off-grid' lifestyle, and possesses firearms," RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement Friday.

    "We do not believe there's an immediate risk to the children; however, Mr. Beattie is now bound by a Family Law Act protection order, which has ordered him to return the children to their mother."

    Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert in the case. Such alerts are issued "only for the most serious, time-critical child abduction cases," according to the B.C. RCMP website.

    The Salmon Arm RCMP say Dominic, Alora, Laveena and Jonathan Beattie are missing with their father Jeremy Beattie. (RCMP)

    Police described the missing father as a white man standing 5'9" tall and weighing approximately 186 pounds. He has brown hair and grey eyes, according to the RCMP.

    Anyone who encounters the man is urged not to approach him but to call local police or 911 immediately.

