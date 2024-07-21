37-year-old cold case reignited in B.C. after new tip

Sea to Sky RCMP’s General Investigation Section executed a search warrant at a property in Mount Currie on Wednesday, July 17 in cooperation with the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service, and with the assistance of the RCMP Integrated Forensic Investigation Services and RCMP Tac Troop.

The warrant is in connection to the historical disappearance of Stanley Peters Jr., who was reported missing from D'Arcy in 1987.

According to a release, Pemberton RCMP received information related to the cold case on May 17. Since that time, the investigation has remained open and active, "with the goal of bringing Mr. Peters Jr. home to his family," the release said.

Police would not say what the warrant covered, or if anything was recovered during the search on July 17 and 18.

“This investigation continues to be led by the Sea to Sky RCMP,” said Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service’s Chief Officer Deborah Doss-Cody in the release. “We remain committed to supporting all efforts to finding Stanley Peters Jr. to provide closure to the family and bring healing to our community after all these years.”

Peters’ family has spent the last three decades hoping to bring his remains home. His parents were told by RCMP officers in 1992 that he was hit by a car in Mount Currie, hurled 15 metres through the air and buried in a shallow grave. Peters, then 34 years old, was believed to be hitchhiking back to D’Arcy at the time near the railroad tracks.

Peters' three daughters have spent their adult lives searching for their dad’s remains using maps. They previously spoke to Pique about the importance of finding closure.

“We want to bring our dad’s remains home,” said Bernadette Dennis. “Thirty-seven years is long enough.”

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Sea to Sky RCMP General Investigation Section at 604-932-3044, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to the website www.solvecrime.ca.