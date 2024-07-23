Park board approves rules for 'appropriate' swimwear at Vancouver's pools

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has approved a swimwear policy outlining what is considered "appropriate and acceptable" attire at the city's public pools.

Commissioners adopted the policy on a pilot basis in April 2023, and unanimously voted to keep it in place during Monday night's meeting.

The only feedback received over the last year was a 311 call regarding "topless females," according to a report presented to the park board, with the caller suggesting that officials "mandate female patrons to cover their tops."

The report notes that a B.C. Supreme Court decision dating back to 2000 established the right to go topless in public spaces.

Under the park board's policy, appropriate swimming attire includes bathing suits, swim trunks, board shorts, T-shirts, shorts, burkinis, swimming hijabs, rash guards and wet suits.

The report further clarifies that acceptable swimwear must maintain "full and appropriate coverage of genitals," and cannot "impede buoyancy" or cause "increased risk to the safety of the bather or lifeguard."

Examples of unacceptable swimwear include clothing that absorbs water and becomes heavy – such as jeans and sweatpants – and garments with long or flowing fabric.

Items "designed for sexual (or) intimate purposes" are also deemed unacceptable.

Only one speaker addressed the board before Monday's vote, raising concerns that the language excluding "sexual" garments is too broad and could impact "types of creative swimwear" worn by the LGBTQ2S+ community.

"Bigots will use this policy to harass queer people, and they have," John Tolentino said, recounting an incident in which a pool user yelled at him to cover up. "I was wearing a Speedo."

Tolentino said he reported the incident to an employee but that there had been no follow-up. Commissioners asked that staff look into the matter following the meeting.

The board also confirmed Speedos are allowed at Vancouver's pools as a form of bathing suit, and said the language of the policy could be updated to reflect that.

Commissioner Brennan Bastyovanszky noted that he is "also comfortable in Speedos."

"On New Year's Day, in front of 56,000 people, that's what I wore – and a toque – for the Polar Bear Swim," he told the speaker. "So you do have an ally here for that type of stuff."

The board said the purpose behind the policy was to give staff something to turn to while determining what is and isn't allowed in Vancouver's pools. There are no such rules detailed under B.C.'s provincial pool regulations.

Before the vote, Commissioner Tom Digby noted the policy does not create a rigid "one-size-fits-all" system for all uses of the city's aquatic centres.

"There are many alternative sessions in our pools around Vancouver (for) different communities who feel – for whatever cultural reason, personal reason – they would like to have an exclusive swim," Digby said. "Those types of events can be arranged at our pools and they are routinely held."

The policy also allows for reusable or disposable diapers to be worn by pool users without control of their bladder or bowels.