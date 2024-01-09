B.C. study details increasing complexity of hospital patients' needs
A British Columbia study showing that hospitalized patients' medical issues have become increasingly complex also highlights the need to address the growing pressures of an aging population on overworked health professionals, the lead researcher says.
Dr. Hiten Naik, an internal medicine physician and research fellow at the University of British Columbia, said policymakers need to invest more in hospital care teams that include pharmacists and physiotherapists.
“Oftentimes there will be less support on weekends, for example, and there's a gap at different times during the week,” said Naik, adding that one pharmacist could be staffing an entire ward.
“It should prompt a discussion on being more proactive because the health-care system can be a bit reactive.”
The number of hospitalized elderly patients with multiple conditions will only increase as people live longer due to medical innovation and treatment with various drugs, he said.
The study, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, involved an analysis of health data covering 3.4 million non-elective hospitalizations in B.C. between 2002 and 2017. It found that by the end of that period, patients were nearly three times more likely to arrive in hospital through the emergency room, twice as likely to have multiple health issues and nearly twice as likely to be taking at least 10 medications.
Patients were also more likely to be 75 years or older, and they were more likely to be readmitted within 30 days after being discharged. During the first year of the study, the average patient was a 64-year-old male with three prescription medications.
However, the findings also show decreases in the likelihood of patients staying in the intensive care unit or dying in hospital, reflecting advancements in medical care that dramatically improved outcomes for those living with heart failure, HIV infection and lymphoma.
Naik said the COVID-19 pandemic revealed health-care staff burnout as a “real issue” but that more complex patients had already contributed to some of that burnout.
“Essentially, that's making our jobs more difficult because if someone has more medical issues, those are medical issues that need to be addressed.”
Naik said the study also showed that a proportion of hospitalizations increased due to substance use, including alcohol intoxication and withdrawal from opioids.
While the data lack information on factors that contribute to patient complexity, including homelessness and lack of social supports, it includes all hospitalized patients aged 18 and older during a 15-year period and goes beyond a single centre, disease or measure of complexity, compared with other research evaluating such trends in the Netherlands, China and Switzerland.
Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network in Toronto, said the pandemic exacerbated conditions for seniors who were less likely to attend appointments with a primary care provider, missed cancer screenings and had their surgeries delayed, landing some of them in hospital.
“Then we were left dealing with significant consequences that in many ways could have been prevented,” he said.
Sinha said the key is to ensure more people have a family doctor and access to community care servicesto prevent or better manage chronic diseases sopatients don't languish on hospital wards.
“If we had a lot more of that we'd have a lot less pressure on our hospital system and our available staff would be better able to meet the demands on the acute-care system.”
Jane Meadus, a staff lawyer with the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly in Ontario, said providing enough home-care support would also reduce time spent in hospital and reduce burnout among seniors' family caregivers.
“That's a huge problem,” she said.
“This is the time of year when I start to hear from people who are trying to get out of hospital but told 'you can't have any home care because we've run out of our budget,”' she said of agencies that may have government funding renewed in April.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died from natural causes, coroner says
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
opinion On the Princess of Wales' 42nd birthday, a look at her most iconic fashion moments over the past year
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
2023 confirmed as planet's hottest on record, likely the warmest in 100,000 years: climate experts
Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Tuesday.
New Brunswick couple helps rescue young moose on ice
A New Brunswick couple helped saved a young moose stuck on ice on Sunday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's quite a mixed bag': Wind, high tides, freezing temperatures forecast for Vancouver Island
After the warmest December on record for many parts of Vancouver Island, it appears Mother Nature is making a big pivot. Highway 1 near Campbell River got its first taste of winter Monday.
-
BC Ferries pre-emptively cancels some Tuesday sailings over storm concerns
Several ferry sailings scheduled between the Vancouver area and Victoria on Tuesday morning have been pre-emptively cancelled over concerns about an incoming storm.
-
2023 confirmed as planet's hottest on record, likely the warmest in 100,000 years: climate experts
Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Memorial held for WestJet pilot found dead in Calgary home
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
-
Woman accusing Calgary bar owner of sexual assault speaks out
One of the seven women accusing a Calgary bar owner of sexual assault is speaking out in hopes of helping others.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wednesday's high will be 17 C cooler than Tuesday, as frigid air moves in
Extreme cold warnings have already been issued for portions of the Northwest Territories, northern Alberta and Saskatchewan, with the national weather agency expected to expand those warnings over the coming days.
Edmonton
-
Telus outages reported in parts of Edmonton, St. Albert
Outages are affecting Telus customers in parts of Edmonton and St. Albert Tuesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy and cold today; deep freeze begins Wednesday
Edmonton and area will likely get as much snow by the end of today as we had through all of the winter so far.
-
Oilers can earn another 8-game win streak vs. Blackhawks
Streakiness continues to define the Edmonton Oilers this season, only lately, it's for the good.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Innocent victim' shot dead in front of GTA nightclub identified as 19-year-old woman
Police have identified the young woman fatally shot outside of a Mississauga nightclub in December as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES GTA drivers being advised to use caution as messy winter storm begins
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
-
Police arrest man who allegedly confined teen to apartment for days and sexually assaulted her
Police have arrested a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl while holding her captive in a downtown apartment last week.
Montreal
-
Cancel non-essential travel: Major storm in Quebec could bring snow, ice and rain
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students
Quebec public school students are set to return to the classroom after labour strife that had kept some students at home since late November.
-
Clients of unregistered Montreal acupuncturist should get tested, public health warns
Clients who may have consulted Dashdorj Bayasgalan, also known as Dr. Ba, for acupuncture-like treatments are advised to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.
Winnipeg
-
'We are going to do the safest thing': Manitoba premier eyes three options for intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
-
'Indescribable grief': Parents of man fatally shot by police release statement
The parents of a man fatally shot by police on New Year’s Eve are calling for change in how law enforcement responds to incidents involving mental health crises.
-
Winnipeg pub fight leads to seizure of nearly $60k in drugs: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested three men after a pub fight in the city led to the seizure of 3D-printed handguns and nearly $60,000 in drugs.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon could see as much as 15 cm of blowing snow
Saskatoon could see a dump of snow Tuesday as a blustery storm system moves through the province.
-
'Every bed is full': Saskatoon doctors at a loss in the face of jam-packed ERs
Emergency room physicians in Saskatoon are becoming all too used to repeated apologies to patients for a system they say isn't functioning as intended.
-
Sask. teachers inch towards job action as negotiations falter
The union representing Saskatchewan teachers plans to head back to the bargaining table armed with the findings of a third-party conciliation board — but there may not be much to discuss.
Regina
-
Server issues cause large Regina Youth Flag Football League registration backlog
Reminiscent of trying to get tickets to see Taylor Swift, many Regina families experienced frustrating delays on Monday while attempting to register for the city’s flag football league.
-
Nearly 4 million unstamped cigarettes seized in Sask. traffic stop
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting to have seized nearly four million unstamped cigarettes in a traffic stop on Sunday.
-
'It's historic': Indigenous acting scene reacts to Lily Gladstone's Golden Globe win
A historic win at the Golden Globe Awards is getting attention within the Indigenous acting community.
Atlantic
-
RCMP fails to submit plan on how it will respond to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Body found after cemetery shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B.
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
London
-
Some buses cancelled, winter weather travel advisory in effect for London area
Multiple regions, including London-Middlesex, are under a special weather statement as hazardous winter weather is expected to bear down on much of southern Ontario on Tuesday.
-
Man charged after allegedly causing a 'disturbance' in London, Ont.'s north end
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance in the north end of the city last Friday.
-
London police lay over 30 charges in Festive RIDE campaign
The London Police Service (LPS) conducted Festive RIDE checks throughout London this holiday season which resulted in 31 impaired driving related charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
A bystander's car was hit by a bullet in and seized by Peel police. He had to pay over $600 to get it back
An employee of a Mississauga nightclub whose car was struck by a bullet and seized by police after a fatal shooting last month said he was “shocked” when he had to pay more than $600 to get the vehicle back.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
LIVE UPDATES: First winter storm of the year hits Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say they’ve received 57 reports of collisions since 6 a.m.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Police investigate armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a jewelry store in Fairview Park Mall.