Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Surrey, RCMP say

A man is dead after being struck by a train in Surrey Friday morning, according to local Mounties.

Surrey RCMP officers were called to the railroad tracks near 104 Avenue and 124A Street shortly after 7:20 a.m., the detachment said in a news release.

The Southern Railway of British Columbia reported the collision involving a train and a pedestrian, police said.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all participated in life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene, Mounties said.

"It's very early in the investigation, which will be conducted concurrently with the BC Coroners Service," said Sgt. Tammy Lobb, in the news release.

"As with any sudden death investigation, police will be speaking with people who may have information regarding the victim and his recent movements to determine the events that led up to this incident."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about what happened before the man was struck should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-109462, police said.