Impaired 'L' driver broke speed limit, curfew and passenger rules in B.C. city, police say

An impaired "L" driver was caught zooming through Port Moody, B.C., at more than double the speed limit Monday – while also violating several of her learner's licence restrictions.

The Port Moody Police Department said the learning driver was just one of several reckless motorists who have been pulled off the road since Friday.

In a statement, Const. Sam Zacharias noted the department – like others across the province – has increased traffic enforcement this month as part of the long-running CounterAttack campaign.

"Our message remains the same," Zacharias staid. "If your plans involve impairing substances, please plan a safe ride home."

The "L" driver was clocked going 111 km/h down St. Johns Street – a 50 km/h zone – at around 1 a.m., according to authorities. She also had six passengers with her in a five-seat car, none of whom qualified as her required supervisor.

Under B.C. law, learners must have a fully licenced driver age 25 or older in the front passenger seat, and are only allowed one additional passenger. "L" drivers must also abstain from alcohol and drugs, and are restricted to driving between 5 a.m. and midnight.

The driver nabbed early Monday faces "a driving prohibition, impoundment and violation tickets," the Port Moody Police Department said in a news release.

One of the other motorists stopped over the weekend was a mom who allegedly committed a hit-and-run while driving impaired with her child in the vehicle.

Authorities said that driver was reported fleeing Sasamat Lake around 3:45 p.m. Saturday after she allegedly struck a parked motorcycle.

She was also given a driving prohibition and had her vehicle impounded as officers investigate the hit-and-run.