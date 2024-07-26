Turpel-Lafond won't sue CBC over Cree heritage report that took 'heavy toll': lawyer
The lawyer for a former judge whose claims to be Cree were questioned in a CBC investigation says his client is not considering legal action against the broadcaster after the Law Society of British Columbia this week backed her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Instead, Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond wants to “get on with her life,” lawyer David Wotherspoon said Friday, a day after the release of an agreed statement of facts between his client and the society that said an independent geneticist found she "most likely" had very recent ancestors with substantial Indigenous DNA.
It said the DNA test and geneticist's analysis were provided by Turpel-Lafond.
"She's not interested in looking backwards. She wants to go forward," Wotherspoon said in a phone interview.
He said the accusations against her have taken a "heavy toll."
Turpel-Lafond, a lawyer well known for her work on Indigenous rights, previously served as B.C.’s representative for children and youth and was a recipient of the Order of Canada.
She had also worked as the director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at the University of British Columbia, where she was a tenured law professor until late 2022.
Her Indigenous identity was called into question in a 2022 CBC News investigation that also found she had misrepresented some of her credentials.
After the CBC investigation, Turpel-Lafond was removed from the Order of Canada at her own request, and returned honorary degrees from several universities. Other universities rescinded their awards.
The law society conducted an 18-month investigation culminating in an agreed statement of facts released Thursday.
"The DNA test results indicate that genomic markers known to be disproportionately present in Indigenous populations are present in the Lawyer’s DNA sequencing results," it said in an agreed statement of facts.
Aside from the findings on her ancestry, the law society confirmed Turpel-Lafond did misrepresent certain credentials, including the length of time she spent as a tenured professor at Dalhousie Law School, and ordered her to pay $10,000 to a non-profit organization that supports Indigenous justice.
A CBC spokesman said the law society's report adds to its original reporting, which the broadcaster stands behind.
"CBC News reported that some of Turpel-Lafond’s claims about her Cree ancestry, her treaty Indian status, the community where she grew up and her academic accomplishments are inconsistent with publicly available documents," Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs, said in an email.
"Nothing in (Thursday's) report changes those findings. We welcome new information, which CBC News will examine as we would any new elements of a story that come to light."
Turpel-Lafond's lawyer said having "her identity stolen from her" based on incorrect information had affected his client professionally and personally.
"Her parents and her grandparents told her that her father was Cree. And she had an excellent career that was largely focused on doing work on behalf of First Nations, and she's an expert in that area of the law," Wotherspoon said.
"And then to be wrongly accused of not being Indigenous — just for anybody that would tear at the fabric of who they are. And it's had a very heavy toll on her."
He said Turpel-Lafond had not yet decided on her next steps.
"I can tell you I have encouraged her to get back to practice, because I think the contribution she makes to the legal community is enormous, and it's missed," he said. "But I don't know if she will."
Asked whether Turpel-Lafond would seek to be reinstated to the Order of Canada, Wotherspoon said they had not discussed the issue.
"It would certainly be nice if the Order of Canada folks recognized that she does deserve the award and voluntarily gave it back to her," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paris Olympics kicks off with ambitious but rainy opening ceremony on the Seine River
Celebrating its reputation as a cradle of revolution, Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century on Friday with a rain-soaked, rule-breaking opening ceremony studded with stars and fantasy along the Seine River.
BREAKING Celine Dion stages comeback with performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
Health Canada warns some naloxone kits contain false instructions
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Irish museum pulls Sinead O'Connor waxwork after just one day due to backlash
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn $146,000 for water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six figure water bill.
Canada's Christine Sinclair: 'We were never shown drone footage'
Canada soccer great Christine Sinclair said on Friday national team players were never shown drone footage during the more than two decades she was on the team, following a spying scandal that cast a shadow over the Canadians at the Paris Games.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to grow until rain, cooler temperatures arrive
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
-
Mounties say B.C. father missing with 4 children in violation of court order
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
B.C. port employers say foremen's union plans industry-wide strike vote
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Edmonton
-
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
-
Man found guilty in fatal Alberta school stabbing
The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.
-
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
Calgary
-
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
-
Water restrictions remain as more wire snaps detected along feeder main
A city official says Calgary will remain under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while it investigates potential points of concern along its recently repaired feeder main.
-
Blue Line closed between City Hall and Marlborough for maintenance and repairs this weekend
The Blue Line will be closed between City Hall/Bow Valley College and Marlborough stations this weekend.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat woman arrested by ALERT for 3rd time in a year
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
-
Lethbridge sees Crime Severity Index score spike by nearly seven per cent
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
-
Lethbridge businesses helping residents beat the heat
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn $146,000 for water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six figure water bill.
-
Hundreds evacuated due to wildfires, smoke in Manitoba communities
The Manitoba government has confirmed hundreds of people have been evacuated to Winnipeg due to wildfires in the province.
-
Mark Hamill, Judy Greer, filming movie in Manitoba
Two Hollywood stars are the latest to join a Stephen King movie being filmed at Birds Hill Park.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's fire ban lifted due to cooler weather
Saskatchewan’s fire ban has been lifted as of noon on Friday.
-
Regina man charged with sexual assault and luring of 16-year-old
A 50-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault and luring of a 16-year-old
-
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
-
7-year-old boy bear sprayed in string of attacks sparks ‘concern’ from Saskatoon police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s taking bear spray attacks seriously after a string of incidents, one including a 7-year-old boy, earlier this week.
-
Saskatchewan's fire ban lifted due to cooler weather
Saskatchewan’s fire ban has been lifted as of noon on Friday.
Toronto
-
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
-
Man wanted after allegedly attempting to grab child in east Toronto
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
-
Toronto Zoo shares what led to 2-year-old giraffe’s death
The Toronto Zoo has shared the cause of death for a young giraffe that passed away on Thursday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Celine Dion stages comeback with performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris.
-
Montrealer living in Jasper hopes home will be spared from fire
As the wildfires continue to rage in Alberta, a Montreal man who has lived in Jasper for over 20 years watches anxiously, hoping his home will be speared.
-
Environmental activists target Montreal airport for third consecutive day
Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal Trudeau International Airport for three consecutive days protesting Canadian fossil fuel policy.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa studying private parking levy to help fund OC Transpo
The City of Ottawa is exploring the idea of imposing a levy on private parking spots to help fund OC Transpo operations.
-
Quebec joins Ontario in helping fight Jasper wildfires
The province of Quebec has joined Ontario in its efforts to help Alberta fight the wildfire that had reached Jasper National Park Wednesday.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Atlantic
-
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
-
Crews battle fire at NB Power generating station in Saint John
Emergency crews in Saint John are responding to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station Friday afternoon.
-
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
London
-
Serious assault turned homicide after victim dies in hospital
The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.
-
The story behind the Eiffel Tower sculpture inside CF Masonville Place
Art Stokman partnered with CF Masonville Place to enhance their Home of Team Canada Lounge inside the mall in London.
-
Sentencing hearing for man who crashed stolen pick-up and killed London woman
Earlier this year, 39-year-old Shawn Tinning pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a collision.
Kitchener
-
Pierre Poilievre talks international students and safe drug supply at Kitchener stop
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre toured a Kitchener tech hub on Friday, where he spoke to CTV News Kitchener about his key campaign messages.
-
Developing
Developing Police investigating alleged armed robbery in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are currently investigating a robbery in Cambridge.
-
Hidden Gem: Learning to roast fresh coffee in Woodstock
A coffee shop in Woodstock, Ont. is giving customers a behind the scenes look at making the perfect cup of joe.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Major Canadian bank experiences direct deposit outage on payday
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
-
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.