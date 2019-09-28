

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A City of Vancouver employee has died after an incident at a worksite near Boundary Road in Burnaby Saturday.

The incident took place around 2:15 p.m., according to the city. Burnaby RCMP officers at the scene confirmed the fatal workplace accident occurred when a crew was trying to remove a compressor trailer from a vehicle.

The compressor began rolling down the hill on East 2nd Avenue, running over the 49-year-old victim, police said.

WorkSafe BC confirmed that it has been notified of what it called a "serious incident" near Boundary Road in Burnaby.

Photos from the scene showed a piece of equipment with the City of Vancouver logo on it. Nearby, a white sheet had been placed over what appeared to be a body. The BC Coroners Service was also on scene.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the City of Vancouver tweeted that "a critical incident" had occurred at one of its worksites. The city said an internal investigation is underway, along with the investigations by RCMP and WorkSafe BC.

Today at approximately 2:15 pm a critical incident occurred at the worksite of a City of Vancouver engineering streets crew.



Investigations are currently underway with RCMP, Worksafe BC and a City internal investigation. — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) September 28, 2019

Later in the afternoon, the city issued another statement, saying counselling services were being offered to staff at the site.

"We will not be releasing information about the employee at this time out of consideration to family and colleagues," the city said.

Workers are in the area for the City of Vancouver's Boundary Road upgrades project. The city is installing a new water main and making improvements to streets, sidewalks, and intersections. Work began in the spring of this year and is scheduled to continue until spring 2020.

WorkSafe BC is a provincial agency tasked with overseeing compensation for workers injured on the job. It also conducts investigations after serious incidents resulting in death or injury.