VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. port employers say foremen's union plans industry-wide strike vote

    A BC Ambulance Service helicopter operated by Helijet passes gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo ships at port while preparing to land, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the port foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A BC Ambulance Service helicopter operated by Helijet passes gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo ships at port while preparing to land, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the port foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks.

    The employers' group says the lawyer for ILWU Local 514 informed them of the vote this week after a case management meeting with the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

    No one could immediately be reached for comment from the ship and dock foreman's union, whose 730 members work at British Columbia's ports.

    An industrial relations board hearing that is set to resume on Aug. 6 comes after the union served notice of intended strike action against DP World Canada port facilities earlier this month.

    The board ordered the union to rescind the strike notice, which the union said was in response to DP World's plans to introduce automation in the loading and unloading of cargo containers at its Centerm facility at the Port of Vancouver.

    The employers' association says it has offered the union a 19.2-per-cent wage increase that would take the median foreperson's annual compensation to $293,617, not including benefits and pension.

    It says the union's lawyer told them the strike ballot would be completed by Aug. 9, and the association expected votes to take place at its members' terminals across B.C. in coming days.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News