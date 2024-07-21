‘Embodied the spirit of adventure’: 2 mountaineers who died near Squamish, B.C., identified

Two of the three men who went missing while on a challenging climb near Squamish, B.C., nearly two months ago have been identified online, with friends and families launching a fundraiser for the local search and rescue team.

The trio was last seen leaving for Atwell Peak on May 31. According to a GoFundMe, they died that day.

“Two of the climbers, Jonathan Buchner and Chris Gulka, were locals from Langley, B.C. The trio reached the summit that morning, but were caught in a catastrophic avalanche on their descent,” the fundraising page says.

“These young men embodied the spirit of adventure, resilience, and camaraderie that defines the mountain community in the Lower Mainland of B.C. They were not just climbers. Their love of life and warm hearts touched many lives, both within the climbing and outdoor communities as well as in their work and personal lives.”

The search for the men was complicated by challenging terrain and weather and their deaths were confirmed more than a month later, on July 8. While the search was underway, no information about the men was released out of respect for their family’s wishes for privicy, the RCMP said in their updates.

The money raised will go – in part – to a celebration of life for the men next month in Chilliwack. The rest will go to Squamish Search and Rescue, the volunteer-run team which led the search for the missing men.

“Your generosity and kindness will not only honour these special young men but will also show gratitude to Squamish Search and Rescue for the heroic work they do, benefitting not only our families but countless others over their years of service,” the fundraising page said.

The third man who died has not been identified.