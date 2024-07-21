Family identifies 18-year-old motorcyclist killed along Stanley Park Causeway

A motorcyclist who died following a collision with a Vancouver fire truck near Lost Lagoon on Saturday is being identified by his family.

Ryan Sabet of West Vancouver was just 18 years old according to his father, who shared that information with CTV News on Sunday.

Sabet had just graduated high school and was preparing for his first year as a business student at Simon Fraser University.

On Sunday, loved ones set up a memorial in his honour along the Stanley Park Causeway.

“I’m just really happy for all the love he was able to spread. And what a kind human being he was, and how he’s affected the people here, coming all the way here, shows how much of a character he had, and how many people loved him,” said Sam Imani Torkamani at the memorial, identifying himself as Sabet’s best friend, saying they grew up essentially as if they were brothers.

“I really miss him,” Imani Torkamani added. “I remember the days when we were in his backyard just creating treehouses not long ago. I wish I could see his wonderful, beautiful smile again.”

Ryan Sabet's friends set up a memorial to honour him along the Stanley Park Causeway on Sunday, July 21. Imani Torkamani said Sabet was a hard worker and would do anything for family – noting a number of times he’d take his younger brother out for a bite to eat as a way to cheer him up if he was having a bad day.

Lions Gate Bridge and the causeway were shut for a number of hours following the crash on Saturday, which involved a fire truck and at least one other vehicle.

Vancouver police are asking to speak with any witnesses – and specifically want dash cam video from that location around the time of the crash.