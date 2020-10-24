VANCOUVER -- The leader of the BC Conservatives has failed to win a seat in the legislature for his riding.

Trevor Bolin, who ran in Peace River North, lost to Liberal incumbent Dan Davies, according to the CTV News results team.

In 2017, Davies won with a comfortable lead of almost 7,000 votes and served as the opposition critic for education.

In 2012, the Conservatives had a representative in the legislature when Liberal MLA John van Dongen crossed the aisle to the Conservatives. He resigned from the party just months later.

The last time a BC Conservative was actually elected to the legislature, however, was in 1975.