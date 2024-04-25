'So shocking': Roommate of victim left reeling after fatal White Rock stabbing

The roommate and long-time friend of the young man who was killed in White Rock Tuesday night, says he’s still in disbelief over what happened.

Kulwinder Sohi went to the pier at White Rock after he finished work as a plumber. He was sitting on a bench with a friend, when he was approached by a man and stabbed, according to his roommate Harry, whose last name CTV News has agreed not to use.

"The guy came from the back, punched him on the head and stabbed him in the chest,” he said.

Harry was at home asleep when he was woken up by police around 10:30 pm.

"I was just sleeping and the two officers were at my bed, I was like, 'What happened I did something? Then they told me that my brother was no more ... It was so shocking."

Sohi had moved to Canada with his brother in 2008. He’s being remembered as humble and hardworking. Harry says his roommate had never gotten in any fights and everyone who knew him would describe him as “very kind”.

A gathering is taking place for Sohi near the White Rock pier Saturday evening.

RCMP have not made any arrests but say they’ve stepped up patrols along the beach as they continue to investigate.

Police tape, RCMP cruisers and search dogs aren’t a common sight in the scenic seaside city of White Rock. But in just 48 hours, the picturesque pier has been the site of two stabbings.

On Sunday night a young married couple were also sitting on a bench just 500 metres from where Sohi would be killed. They were approached by a stranger who stabbed the husband in the back of the neck. He was taken to hospital and miraculously survived the shocking attack, according to his wife.

So far, police aren’t saying if both of these incidents are connected however B.C.’s Solicitor General Mike Farnworth told reports that RCMP is searching for “one individual.” Police, when asked about that comment, said they could neither confirm nor rule out that one suspect was repsonsiblef or both attacks.

"When a tragic event like this happens in White Rock, what is normally a quiet and safe community, it's very concerning,” Farnworth said Thursday.

Anyone with information or video that will assist the investigation into Sohi's killing is asked to call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.