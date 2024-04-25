Head-on crash killed 2, sparked small wildfire in B.C. Interior, police say

VANCOUVER
    A section of Highway 5, also known as the Southern Yellowhead Highway, near Clearwater, B.C., is shown. (shutterstock.com) A section of Highway 5, also known as the Southern Yellowhead Highway, near Clearwater, B.C., is shown. (shutterstock.com)
    BC Highway Patrol investigators are working to determine the cause of a fiery crash that killed two people, sent two others to hospital and sparked a small wildfire near Clearwater, B.C., this week.

    The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 5 at Cliff Road, BCHP said in a news release Thursday.

    According to the RCMP unit, a semi-truck and a CN truck collided head-on, "then became engulfed in flames after a tank exploded."

    "A small wildfire broke out due to the vehicle fire, but the local fire department attended and the fire is now contained," the BCHP release reads.

    The driver of the CN truck and a passenger who was in the semi died at the scene, according to police. The driver of the semi and a passenger who was in the CN truck survived. Both are currently in critical – but stable – condition, BCHP said.

    "It is too early in the investigation to comment on the cause of the collision; however, please take care of your personal well-being while driving on our B.C. highways," said Cpl. Melissa Jongema in the release.

    "Pull over if you are tired and drive during the day if possible. Wildlife are more active during dawn and dusk. If wildlife is present on the highway, consider the presence of oncoming vehicles before swerving around an animal and into oncoming lanes. The lives of drivers and passengers are so much more important than wildlife."

    Collision analysts are investigating to determine the cause, police said, adding that anyone who witnessed the collision or has  

