'What's good for the region is good for Vancouver': Ken Sim on being mayor, 12 weeks in

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener