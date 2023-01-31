Illicit drug death toll surpasses 2,000 in B.C. for a 2nd consecutive year

British Columbia recorded 2,272 illicit drugs deaths last year, new data released by the BC Coroners Service shows.

The fatalities from the last two months of 2022—the second consecutive year in which the province surpassed 2,000 lives lost—shows toxic drugs killed 182 people in November and another 210 in December.

Approximately 6.4 deaths occurred daily last year on average, with people aged 30-59 representing 70 per cent of fatalities. Nearly 80 per cent of people who died were men.

The majority of deaths, 55 per cent, have happened in private residences. Twenty-nine per cent of people died in other residences including social and supportive housing, and 15 per cent happened outside in vehicles, streets and parks.

One person died at an overdose prevention site.

Preliminary data shows that fentanyl or its analogues—acetylfentanyl, carfentanyl, norfentayl—were detected in 82 per cent of toxic drug deaths in 2022, marking a four per cent drop from the year prior. Carfentanil accounted for 126 deaths last year, which is 66 fewer than in 2021.

According to BC Coroner Service, the number of people who died with “extreme fentanyl concentrations” was greatest between April and November of last year.

After fentanyl, cocaine has been the second most prevalent drug detected in fatal overdoses. Between July 2020 and December 2022, cocaine was linked to 46 per cent of deaths, followed by methamphetamine at 41 per cent.

The data shows no evidence of prescribed safe supply contributing to illicit drug deaths.

Since the province declared a public health emergency over illicit drug deaths in 2016, British Columbia has recorded more than 11,000 fatalities.

The latest data on the crisis was released on the first day of B.C.’s three-year pilot project decriminalizing small amounts of illegal drugs for personal use.

Jennifer Whiteside, the province’s mental health and addictions minister, says that while decriminalization is not enough to reduce illicit drug deaths, it can help destigmatize substance use and encourage people to seek services they may need.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Regan Hasegawa