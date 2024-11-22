Power restored, roads reopened after massive Saanich fire
The power has been restored and single-lane traffic reopened on Saanich’s Quadra Street by the wreckage from a massive fire on a condo construction site.
“It still feels kind of dreamlike,” said neighbour Michael Rodgers after the overnight fire Tuesday. “Thank goodness no one was injured.”
Saanich police and fire departments are early in their investigations into what caused the fire during a wind storm.
“In terms of going through the rubble on-site, it’s going to be difficult to pinpoint exactly where it started,” said Saanich fire chief Michael Kaye. “At this point it’s undetermined. We’re not sure if it has to do with the wind or what’s going on.”
The chief says they’re still hopeful surveillance footage from the area will help provide clues.
One neighbour across the street says he had reported to 911 dispatch hours before the fire to report a tarp causing concern in the wind.
“We came back and there was actually a tarp hanging off the site of one of the trees… and it was wrapping around the telephone wires or the electrical wires,” said Jared Strong.
Saanich’s fire chief confirms a crew was sent to clear the tarp, which included a sweep of the area.
“That was cleared. They did a 360 of the site to see if there was any other loose objects or anything else that they thought was going to cause problems through the night,” said Kaye. “We feel that it’s absolutely unrelated.”
The scene was still highly active Thursday, two days from the fire. Firefighters remained in the area putting out hot spots. There was an excavator crew clearing debris. The District of Saanich also had a team on-site repairing streetside infrastructure that had been damaged.
The district and chief say BC Hydro staff had also worked through the night Wednesday to restore power to the affected area by Thursday morning.
“It was just kind of like camping for a couple of days,” said Rodgers about the disruption.
He said his home nearby didn’t experience any damage. The fire chief says assessments are still underway to put a dollar value on the total damage.
“We’re still piecing everything together. It’s quite a large site and it spread quite a field in terms of the embers and little spot fires that were around the area,” said Kaye.
Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?
The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.
Canada issues travel warning after 6 people die from tainted alcohol in Laos
The Canadian government is warning travellers following the deaths of at least six people in the mass poisoning of foreign tourists in Laos after drinking tainted alcohol.
BREAKING Jury convicts men of human smuggling in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba
A jury has found two men guilty on all charges related to human smuggling in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U. S. border.
Canada's new income tax brackets in 2025: What you need to know
The Canada Revenue Agency has released updated federal income tax brackets for 2025, reflecting adjustments for inflation. Here’s the breakdown.
Measles outbreak: Canada sees highest number of cases in past nine years
Thirty new measles cases were reported this week in Canada, bringing the total number in Canada to 130 in 2024.
Unruly passenger duct-taped after trying to open a plane's door mid-flight
An assertive group of cross-country travellers pinned and duct-taped an unruly passenger mid-flight, after he allegedly tried to open a plane door at 30,000 feet.
Matt Gaetz says he's not returning to U.S. Congress next year
Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who withdrew from consideration as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general on Thursday, said Friday he will not be returning to U.S. Congress next year.
