More wind on the way to B.C.'s South Coast as thousands still without power

Another windstorm is headed to B.C.’s South Coast Friday, though Environment Canada says it will be weaker than the bomb cyclone event earlier this week.

The federal weather agency issued wind warnings for parts of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland early Friday morning, saying there’s a possibility for more falling tree branches and power outages.

It says an area of low pressure is deepening off the coast of Washington and will approach Vancouver Island Friday afternoon.

“While this low is not as intense as the major storm that affected the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, and peak wind speeds are forecast to be generally lower, strong winds may still cause damage and disruptions, and slow down clean up efforts,” the notice reads.

About 10,000 BC Hydro customers are still without electricity on Vancouver Island from the previous storm, according to the utility, which said in an update Thursday evening that some people might be in the dark for a couple more days.

Friday’s wind warnings are in place for southern Howe Sound including Bowen Island, western Vancouver Island, eastern Vancouver Island from Campbell River to Nanoose Bay, the Sunshine Coast from Saltery Bay to Powell River, and mainland valleys and inlets of the north and central coast.

A special weather statement was issued for the rest of Vancouver Island, southern sections of the Sunshine Coast, and Metro Vancouver’s southwest including Richmond, Delta and Tsawwassen.

Wind speeds are forecast to reach up to 110 km/h on West Vancouver Island and peak at around 90 km/h in other regions the warnings cover.

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in place for other parts of B.C., including Chilcotin, South Peace River, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.