VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • One hospitalized after fiery crash on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack

    The scene of a crash in Chilliwack is pictured on Friday, Nov. 22. (Courtesy: @josephepp_/X) The scene of a crash in Chilliwack is pictured on Friday, Nov. 22. (Courtesy: @josephepp_/X)
    Share

    A fiery two-vehicle crash in Chilliwack closed multiple lanes of Highway 1 Friday morning, which have now reopened.

    BC Highway Patrol says a small car and a van collided near the Yale Road exit. The van rolled over and caught fire.

    There were minor injuries, according to police. BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it got the call at 9:21 a.m. and took one person to hospital in stable condition.

    DriveBC updated to say all lanes were open just before 11 a.m. “Expect delays as congestion eases,” it wrote.

    Police asked anyone with dash camera video to call 604-702-4039.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News