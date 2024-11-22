One hospitalized after fiery crash on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack

A fiery two-vehicle crash in Chilliwack closed multiple lanes of Highway 1 Friday morning, which have now reopened.

BC Highway Patrol says a small car and a van collided near the Yale Road exit. The van rolled over and caught fire.

There were minor injuries, according to police. BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it got the call at 9:21 a.m. and took one person to hospital in stable condition.

DriveBC updated to say all lanes were open just before 11 a.m. “Expect delays as congestion eases,” it wrote.

Police asked anyone with dash camera video to call 604-702-4039.