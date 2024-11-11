B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Andrea Blanchard was the treasurer of the South Rutland Elementary Parents Advisory Council (PAC) in Kelowna when she misappropriated the funds, according to a recently published provincial court decision.
"Parent Advisory Councils are an important part of our communities’ educational system," Judge Clarke Burnett, said.
"Through the efforts of the volunteer parents, funds are raised to enhance their children’s education. They often fill gaps that are left when there is inadequate funding from a school board. The funds they raise help support educational programs, purchase school supplies and equipment, and provide hot meals for breakfast and lunch programs."
Blanchard pleaded guilty to one count of theft over $5,000 last year and was sentenced last month.
In her role as treasurer, the court heard, she was responsible for all of the council's finances including collecting and depositing donations, applying for grants, writing cheques and producing reports.
She began stealing in 2016 – several months after her husband lost his job – when her family was in the "unmanageable" position of trying to survive on a single income, according to the decision.
"At one point, the family’s financial situation was so dire that their electricity was cut off," the decision said. "She began to take funds belonging to the PAC to sustain the family. She believed she would be able to pay back the PAC before her deceit was discovered."
To cover up the repeated thefts, Blanchard forged signatures, falsified reports, and had the bank statements sent to her home instead of the office.
In 2018, the PAC president accessed the bank account and realized money was missing and that Blanchard had stolen it. She was removed from her position and the theft was reported to authorities. Blanchard co-operated with the police investigation and admitting to stealing $14,192 over the course of two years, approximately $5,000 of which she had paid back by the time the missing funds were discovered.
The impact of the theft was one of the factors the judge considered aggravating when considering a fit sentence.
"Her actions deprived the PAC of its ability to purchase school supplies, books, equipment and to support student field trips," Burnett said.
"Perhaps the most significant and distressing result of her crime was that it contributed to the cessation of breakfast and lunch programs in place to support vulnerable children from families with low income."
In addition, the court heard from a member of the PAC that the theft resulted in volunteers leaving the group, anger in the community, and created instability that undermined its ability to continue its activities.
Other aggravating factors included the length of time over which the thefts occurred, the "deliberate and calculated" nature of Blanchard's actions, and her violation of a position of trust, according to the decision.
Crown counsel told the court that a jail term would have been sought if not for several, significant mitigating factors – including that Blanchard has paid $26,728 in restitution, which represents the entire amount she stole and all fees the PAC incurred to investigate the theft. Blanchard's guilty plea, remorse and lack of a criminal record were also considered mitigating.
Even though the motive for the theft was "not to support an extravagant lifestyle, or to purchase luxury goods but rather to support her and her family," the judge found Blanchard's "moral blameworthiness" was "extremely high."
He rejected Blanchard's bid for a conditional sentence, which would have spared her a criminal record after a period of compliance with court-ordered conditions. Instead, he sentenced her to three years of probation, the terms of which include 100 hours of community service and participation in a restorative justice program.
