No criminality in school bus crash in B.C.'s Cariboo region, RCMP say

An investigation into the school bus crash near Lac La Hache, B.C., earlier this year that left dozens of people hurt and one Good Samaritan dead has concluded the incident was nothing more than a tragic accident, the RCMP revealed Friday.

The yellow school bus veered off Highway 97 and down an embankment on the afternoon of June 21, while transporting students from 100 Mile Elementary and Horse Lake Elementary.

There were 31 children and four adults on board, and they suffered various injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones, authorities said.

A senior who pulled over to help in the aftermath of the crash was also struck and killed by an SUV.

After months of investigation that included search warrants, video evidence and witness interviews, the B.C. Highway Patrol determined there was no criminality involved in the collision.

“The evidence shows that the driver of the school bus was the subject of a medical event,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release.

The driver, a 60-year-old Cariboo resident, is “still recovering from serious injuries” herself, and will not face criminal charges, McLaughlin added.

The investigation also found no evidence the SUV driver who struck the Good Samaritan was impaired, distracted or otherwise careless behind the wheel.

“The SUV driver could not see the aftermath of the bus collision due to a bend in the highway, and the driver’s last-second efforts to evade the pedestrian did not work,” McLaughlin said.

B.C. Highway Patrol said members have been meeting with the victims and their families to explain the findings of their investigation.

“This collision deeply affected this small community, and we want them to know that we examined every detail,” said McLaughlin. “The outcome is still tragic, but at least they are not left in the dark about how it happened.”

The crash prompted new calls for mandatory seatbelts on school busses in B.C. and Canada. While Transport Canada mandates seatbelts on most vehicles, it does not require they be installed on school buses.

According to a statement on the agency’s website, seatbelts can provide "added protection" for school-age children on buses – but they can also have a "negative impact" on safety if not installed or used properly.

"Making sure all children are properly secured in seatbelts is a lot more challenging in a 70-passenger school bus than in a five-passenger car or seven-passenger minivan," the website reads.

"This is one of the reasons we allow provinces, territories and school bus operators to decide whether to install seatbelts."

The B.C. government began using three-point seatbelts on buses in two school districts – Fraser-Cascade and Nanaimo-Ladysmith – in 2020 and 2021 as part of a pilot project.