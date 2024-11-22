Livestreamed threats against police lead to arrest in Richmond, B.C., RCMP say

Mounties in Richmond say they arrested a man outside city hall on Friday morning after receiving a report that he was uttering threats against police while livestreaming on social media.

The call came in shortly before 10:15 a.m., Richmond RCMP said in a news release, adding that officers "quickly flooded the area" and arrested the man "without incident."

Police did not name the man or elaborate on the nature of the alleged threats he was making. Nor did they say what streaming platform he was using.

"This investigation remains active and ongoing," the release reads. "As it is actively unfolding, no further information will be released at this time."

Police thanked the member of the public who reported the incident for "promptly" recognizing the potential risk.

"This quick action demonstrates the importance of community vigilance and co-operation in preventing harm," said Insp. Michael Cohee, in the release.

"Threats of violence, whether online or in person, are taken very seriously, and we remind everyone that such actions will be met with a swift and co-ordinated response to ensure the safety of all."

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to it to call investigators at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-37022.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.