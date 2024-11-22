VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Livestreamed threats against police lead to arrest in Richmond, B.C., RCMP say

    Richmond City Hall is shown in this undated photo from the city's website (Image credit: richmond.ca) Richmond City Hall is shown in this undated photo from the city's website (Image credit: richmond.ca)
    Share

    Mounties in Richmond say they arrested a man outside city hall on Friday morning after receiving a report that he was uttering threats against police while livestreaming on social media.

    The call came in shortly before 10:15 a.m., Richmond RCMP said in a news release, adding that officers "quickly flooded the area" and arrested the man "without incident."

    Police did not name the man or elaborate on the nature of the alleged threats he was making. Nor did they say what streaming platform he was using.

    "This investigation remains active and ongoing," the release reads. "As it is actively unfolding, no further information will be released at this time."

    Police thanked the member of the public who reported the incident for "promptly" recognizing the potential risk.

    "This quick action demonstrates the importance of community vigilance and co-operation in preventing harm," said Insp. Michael Cohee, in the release.

    "Threats of violence, whether online or in person, are taken very seriously, and we remind everyone that such actions will be met with a swift and co-ordinated response to ensure the safety of all."

    Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to it to call investigators at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-37022.

    Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News