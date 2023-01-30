B.C. reveals plan for decriminalization of small amounts of drugs for personal use

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

A short-lived 'punch in the face' cold snap is coming for Eastern Canada

The beginning of February is expected bring Arctic-like temperatures across much of Eastern Canada, thanks to frigid air from the polar vortex. The cold snap will descend on Eastern Canada this week, with temperatures becoming seasonable again on Sunday. In between, much of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada can expect the coldest days yet this winter.

People clear snow from around their vehicles during a snowstorm in Montreal, Thursday, January 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Girl, 6, dead after accident involving T-bar lift at Quebec ski resort

A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84

Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.

