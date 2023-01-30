B.C. reveals plan for decriminalization of small amounts of drugs for personal use
British Columbians are getting a clearer picture of what the province’s three-year plan to decriminalize small amounts of certain illicit drugs for personal use will look like when it launches Tuesday.
As part of a first-in-Canada pilot project, people aged 18 and older can legally possess a combined 2.5 grams of illegal drugs, including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA.
Last May, the federal government granted B.C. an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Under it, adults will no longer be arrested, criminally charged or have their drugs seized if they’re found carrying a small amount for personal use. B.C. had originally requested a threshold of 4.5 grams, but Ottawa said it decided on a lower amount after speaking with law enforcement agencies.
‘A MONUMENTAL SHIFT IN DRUG POLICY’
Carolyn Bennett and Jennifer Whiteside, the federal and provincial ministers of mental health and addictions, along with B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry broke down the program’s rollout during a news conference Monday morning.
Bennet describes the exemption as “a monumental shift in drug policy that favours fostering trusting and supportive relationships in health and social services over further criminalization.”
Her provincial counterpart says substance use is a public health matter, not a criminal justice one.
“Decriminalizing people who use drugs is a critical step in tackling the toxic drug crisis. It will help break down the stigma, fear and shame around substance use that prevents people from accessing life-saving services,” Whiteside said during the announcement.
More than 10,000 British Columbians have died from illicit drug overdose since a public health emergency was first declared in 2016.
“Decriminalization is a historic change, but we know it will not solve the toxic drug crisis on its own. This is one tool in the province's fight against this ongoing public health emergency.”
The Canadian Institute for Health Information is expected to spend nearly $3 million as the oversight committee tasked with monitoring the program and analyzing data for the federal and B.C. governments.
“We are committed to a dashboard quarterly that will be updated for Canadians,” Bennett said.
POLICING UNDER THE NEW POLICY
Over 140,000 resource cards have been printed and distributed to police agencies and public health agencies in preparation of the policy change, according to a Health Canada official. The cards are to be handed out to drug users who are found to possess small amounts of illicit drugs.
Two-thirds of the 9,000 frontline officers who have been offered training in preparation of the policy change have already completed it, according to Whiteside. That includes members of the BC RCMP, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Vancouver Police Department.
The province says additional staff has been hired in each health authority to liaise with people who have been referred by police.
Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson, the vice president of the B.C Association of Chiefs of Police, says the exemption will allow front line officers to “focus on those doing the most harm in the overdose crisis: persons and organized crime groups who manufacture and distribute these toxic substances.”
PROTECTING YOUNG PEOPLE
Whiteside says one of the province’s top priorities is to protect children and youth while implementing this exemption.
“We want parents to know that we are always discouraging youth from experimenting with drugs,” she said, adding resources are being prepared for parents and schools to talk to kids about decriminalization.
Possession on the premises of elementary and secondary schools, licensed child-care facilities, at airports, and on Canadian Coast Guard vessels and helicopters is a criminal offence.
Since the province’s exemption is not legalization, illicit drugs will not be sold in stores and drug trafficking of any amount is still against the law.
The exemption does not change Canada's border rules and taking any amount of illegal drugs across domestic and international borders remains illegal.
While advocates for drug users have long pushed for decriminalization, many say that without access to safe supply people will keep dying.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A short-lived 'punch in the face' cold snap is coming for Eastern Canada
The beginning of February is expected bring Arctic-like temperatures across much of Eastern Canada, thanks to frigid air from the polar vortex. The cold snap will descend on Eastern Canada this week, with temperatures becoming seasonable again on Sunday. In between, much of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada can expect the coldest days yet this winter.
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
Late Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women, says non-profit he founded
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
Girl, 6, dead after accident involving T-bar lift at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
BREAKING | Committee of MPs recommends that hybrid Parliament become permanent, with caveats
MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee are recommending that hybrid Parliament and the electronic voting system become permanent features of the House of Commons.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.
Quebec RCMP say they rescued man trying to cross U.S. border on foot through woods
Quebec RCMP say they rescued a man over the weekend who became lost in the woods in heavy snow while trying to cross the border into the United States.
Why adding a bit of milk to your morning coffee might be good for you
Adding some milk to your morning coffee may boost the body's anti-inflammatory response, new research out of Denmark shows.
Michael Jackson's nephew to star in King of Pop biopic
Michael Jackson's 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic "Michael" to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic launches investigation into alleged anti-Ukrainian harassment on campus
The University of Victoria is looking into recent reports of harassment towards members of the Ukrainian Students Society.
-
Vancouver Island hotel promotes sexual positivity with Valentine's Day 'nooner' package
A Vancouver Island hotel is bringing back its afternoon stay packages to encourage romantic rendezvous this Valentine's Day.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 30
Mounties are asking the public for help finding a 30-year-old woman missing in Nanaimo, B.C. Police say Samantha Evans has not been heard from since Jan. 11. Her family contacted the Nanaimo RCMP one week later and a missing person's investigation was launched on Jan. 18.
Calgary
-
Banff National Park cave creature exists 'no where else': Parks Canada
Castleguard Cave is located about 170 kilometres north of the Cave and Basin Historic Site.
-
RCMP warn of snow and ice-covered QEII Highway north of Calgary
RCMP are warning motorists to travel with caution on the QEII Highway north of Calgary due to slippery driving conditions.
-
University of Lethbridge will not host scheduled lecture by controversial guest speaker
The University of Lethbridge, following a great deal of push back from students and members of the public, says it will not provide space for a planned lecture from a controversial guest speaker.
Edmonton
-
Mindbender roller coaster closed after 37 years at West Edmonton Mall
The Mindbender roller coaster at Galaxyland has been shut down, West Edmonton Mall announced on Monday. The redevelopment of the area is already underway, and the roller coaster is being decommissioned and removed.
-
'Disturbing': Smith promises change after Edmonton bus damaged, rider threatened with ice pick
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to an Edmonton Transit Bus and threatened a female passenger, acts that drew condemnation from Alberta's premier.
-
1 charged in firearms trafficking investigation in Edmonton, Gibbons, Fort McMurray
A 50-year-old Gibbons, Alta., man is accused of trafficking firearms.
Toronto
-
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed Ontario's spring forecast. Here's what to expect
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed its spring 2023 forecast and Ontario, along with much of the rest of Canada, is expected to see a “turbulent transition to warmth,” the agency predicts.
-
Sunwing passenger recounts moments after pilot shuts down engine mid-air
A Toronto passenger said her Sunwing Airlines flight was unforgettable as she recounted the moments after the pilot shut down the plane’s engine mid-flight to Montego Bay on Friday.
-
3 teenagers charged in alleged armed attempted carjacking in Rexdale
Three 15-year-old boys are in police custody following an alleged armed attempted carjacking in Rexdale early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Girl, 6, dead after accident involving T-bar lift at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
-
Quebec minister calls on new anti-Islamophobia representative to step down over Bill 21 comments
Quebec's minister responsible for secularism, Jean-Francois Roberge, has called on Canada’s new special anti-Islamophobia advisor Amira Elghawaby to apologize and step down.
-
Late Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women, says non-profit he founded
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.
-
Manitoba premier promotes four backbenchers in pre-election cabinet shuffle
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson promoted four backbenchers from suburban Winnipeg areas to her inner circle Monday in a cabinet shuffle eight months out from an election.
-
Man found dead in Winnipeg hotel; police investigating as homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Winnipeg man at a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck wants new chance at bail while he awaits outcome of trial
A man accused of murder said he has been behind bars at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre for the last 1,310 days and is only allowed out three hours each day.
-
Sask. hockey team so desperate for players it turns to Twitter callout
The Rosthern Wheatkings senior men’s team was so desperate for players for its game on Saturday it put out a tweet calling for them.
-
COVID-19 virus in Saskatoon's wastewater nearly doubled
The COVID-19 viral load in the city’s wastewater nearly doubled in the last week, according to the latest University of Saskatchewan data.
Regina
-
Evraz to lay off more than 100 workers at Regina's steel mill
More than 100 Evraz employees will be laid off from Regina's steel mill in February, according to the company.
-
Sask. RCMP search for man suspected of sexually assaulting girl in arena dressing room
The Maidstone RCMP are looking for a suspect following the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in the dressing room at the Lashburn Sportsplex on Sunday afternoon.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for eastern Sask.
Parts of eastern Saskatchewan including Regina, as well as the far north are under extreme cold warnings on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Halifax murder trial hears key witness describe gruesome details of crime scene
The grisly aftermath of an alleged fatal shooting was described today during the murder trial of a former medical student accused of killing a fellow student in Halifax seven years ago.
-
Saint John police investigating sudden deaths of man, woman
Police are investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force responded to a medical assistance call at a home on Red Head Road shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.
-
Man dies after he was found unconscious in Cape Breton jail cell
An inmate at the provincial jail in Cape Breton has died after he was found unconscious in his cell.
London
-
London driver charged following fatal crash with pedestrian
A person has been charged following the death of a pedestrian in a crash last week. As previously reported by CTV News, a pedestrian was struck by a car near Hamilton Road and Watmar Avenue on Jan. 24.
-
Fatal house fire in London
One person has died after a house fire in London. Crews were called to the scene on Tremont Road near Trafalgar Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
-
St. Thomas police seek suspect in violent home invasion
Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who they allege participated in a violent home invasion over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
-
Suspect was asleep behind the wheel, bag of coke in their lap, Sault police say
Two people discovered asleep in a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 30 were found with weapons and more than $175,000 in illegal drugs, Sault police said Monday.
-
3.7 kilos of cocaine seized in northern Ontario by provincial guns and gangs unit
A joint forces drug trafficking investigation in northern Ontario has resulted in three people charged and drugs, cash and a vehicle being seized.
Kitchener
-
Brantford police continue to investigate youth stabbing
A 17-year-old youth was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Brantford on Monday afternoon.
-
TH&B Bridge in Brantford reopens following temporary closure for homophobic vandalism investigation
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is investigating "significant vandalism" to the TH&B Bridge in Brantford, including homophobic vandalism targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Woodstock crash involving stolen vehicle and police cruiser now being investigated by SIU
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a collision involving a stolen vehicle and a police cruiser in Woodstock.