Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops

Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.

Kamloops RCMP received a report of a shooting at the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue at around 5 p.m., Nov. 15, Mounties said in a release Saturday. Officers arrived to find the victim nearby, and he was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man had been shot by an “unknown number of suspects” while in an outbuilding at the home. The suspects then fled through the backyard before heading towards the train tracks, the release said.

Officers, joined by the Police Dog Service Unit and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, searched the area but couldn’t locate the suspects. An officer remains on Parkcrest Avenue while the investigation continues, said the release.

“Incidents of serious violence in our communities, particularly those involving firearms, are very concerning to the public and to police,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to continue to advance these investigations, while at the same time suppressing and reducing such events through strategized enforcement efforts.”

Pelley said the victim is known to police, and the incident is believed to be targeted.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident, or relevant dashcam or security video, to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-37594.

“From the public, we continue to request that you support us by sharing any information you may have that could be related to these activities, including suspicious vehicles, people, or occurrences in your neighbourhoods,” said Pelley.