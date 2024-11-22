Campbell River high school closed due to fire

Carihi Secondary School in Campbell River is closed due to a fire on the property overnight – drawing a firefighting response from multiple departments and a crowd of onlookers.

“It’s definitely sad to see. And I hope that they can get it under control as fast as possible,” says 2020 grad student, Anastasia McGill.

Campbell River Fire Chief Dan Verdun says they were dispatched to the school on Dogwood Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.

“Crews responded, arrived on scene to a substantially working fire,” says Verdun. “Because of the configuration of the school and the way the school is positioned it is a little bit difficult.”

In addition to Campbell River’s crew, neighbouring teams from Courtenay Fire Department and Oyster River Fire Department also responded.

“Best we can tell, it looks like (the fire) started somewhere back towards the kitchen area and then it migrated down some hallways and up into the mezzanine area of the gym,” adds Verdun.

There are no reports of injuries and the chief says the school was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“All of my classes are down in that area and probably burnt to a crisp at this point,” says Lexi Human, a Grade 10 student.

She came to check out the scene last night after seeing word spread through a work chat and on social media.

“We have a lot of events going on right now, especially with Christmas around the corner. We have Angel Tree and donation bins that we’re doing to help support certain people. And a lot of people will be really disappointed not to come in tomorrow,” she says.

A statement posted to the school district’s website says the Carihi Secondary is closed Friday.

“Thank you to the Campbell River, Courtenay and Oyster River Fire Departments for their work to contain the fire and ensuring everyone’s safety. We will provide further updates as they are available,” it adds.