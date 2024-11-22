RCMP urge Tesla driver to come forward in Burnaby arson investigation

Mounties in Burnaby say the occupants of a Tesla that drove past the scene of an arson earlier this week may have crucial information, and are urging them to come forward.

The fire, which broke out just after midnight Nov. 19, caused extensive damage to a condo building near Kingsway and Jersey Avenue and displaced about 100 residents, a few of whom had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The Burnaby RCMP said the fire is being investigated as arson, but to date have not provided details about the suspected cause or motive.

CTV News obtained CCTV footage captured from a home across the street from the low-rise building, showing two people approaching the front doors around 12:25 a.m. They hang around for a few minutes before flames start to erupt, then take off before an explosion is heard.

Police say they’ve spoken to witnesses and obtained security video of the area, but want to speak to anyone who was in the vehicle that was spotted driving by the apartment building as the fire broke out.

“We believe the driver, and any other occupants, of the vehicle that was travelling north on Jersey Avenue as the fire was ignited may have witnessed a very significant portion of the incident and had a good look at the suspects,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a news release Thursday. “If you were in this vehicle, which is believed to be a Tesla, please come forward and speak to our investigators.”

The occupants of the Tesla, and anyone else who has dash camera video from the area bordered by Burke Street, Patterson Avenue, Kingsway and Boundary Road at the time of the fire, is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.